The best time to send SMS marketing campaigns according to Esendex

News provided by

Esendex USA

08 Jan, 2024, 12:32 ET

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While great content plays a part in the success of any SMS marketing campaign, timing is equally important. After all, even the best message can't save a business from an <unsubscribe> if a text disturbs a customer in the middle of the night.

We've crunched the numbers at Esendex and have sampled some of our 46,000 strong customer base - who together send over 5 billion messages a year – to uncover some best times to send stats…

Healthcare had a consistent send rate across weekdays with a slight upturn on Tuesdays and a marked decline at weekends.

Monday was the winner for retail with Tuesday following close behind. Perhaps surprisingly there's a drop in send rates at the weekend as it appears there's less need for aggressive marketing as consumers are already browsing.

For financial services, Tuesday is again the most popular day to send SMS. The pattern is similar to retail, with a strong start to the week, a midweek drop and a small uptick before send rates fall at the weekend. Insurers are an interesting use case with send rates rising to 24% on Fridays, which can be partially explained by the need for temporary insurance cover for vans and other hire vehicles at weekends.      

Thursday is the peak sending day for transport with a smooth send curve for staff communication.

Utility providers are one of the most balanced sectors when it comes to messaging with the lowest day's send still sitting at a credible 9%.

Recruitment ramps up activity on a Tuesday with the most popular use case here for SMS texts about shift work availability.

Monday is entertainment's preferred day with 40% of messages sent.

Midweek is best

Regardless of sector and use case, our customers send the bulk of their SMS messages on a Wednesday.

Nisha Singh, SVP at Esendex concludes: "While timing is important, getting business SMS right is down to intuition as much as to data and delivering value will always be important – so personalised recommendations, thoughtful offers and exclusive perks will always be welcome."

Media Contact:

Mary Henry

Tel: 1 757 544 9510

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://esendex.us/

SOURCE Esendex USA

Also from this source

SMS Notifications: for emergencies and beyond

Emergency alerts for extreme weather conditions such as fires and floods are already widely deployed in many parts of Europe while in some of our...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.