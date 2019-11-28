The Best Toaster, Microwave & Oven Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: KitchenAid, Cuisinart & Hamilton Beach Sale Listed by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday oven, toaster & microwave deals of 2019? Saver Trends monitor savings on microwaves and toasters over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Microwave, Oven & Toaster deals:

● Save on a wide range of microwave, toaster, convection & smart ovens at Walmart - check live prices on top-rated brands including Hamilton Beach, Oster, Black & Decker & more

● Save up to 30% on highly rated air fryers at Walmart - check live prices on Cuisinart, Farberware, Instant Vortex & other trusted brands

● Save up to 28% on Hamilton Beach, Mainstays, GE & other microwave oven brands at Walmart - save on an array of compact, large & over-the-range microwaves

● Save up to 23% on OSORI, Breville, Cuisinart & other trusted oven brands at Amazon - save on toaster, convection, smart & air fryer

● Save up to $100 on Breville smart ovens at Amazon

● Save $144 on the Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Air Fryer at Amazon

● Save $75 on the Hamilton Beach XL Convection Oven at Walmart

An Oven, toaster & microwave are some of the widely-used kitchen appliances. For someone who likes advanced technology, a smart oven is the right choice. A toaster oven is great for cooking breakfast and snacks. A convection oven is the perfect option for those who like to cook a wide range of foods.

Does Black Friday 2019 only last for 24 hours? As Thanksgiving this year happens very late in November, Black Friday follows on the 29th of November, with Cyber Monday falling on December 2nd.

Amazon runs its Black Friday sales throughout the month of November, culminating in the busy Black Friday sales week. During this week, Amazon updates deals continuously allowing shoppers to find offers on thousands of products. Consumers can also start their holiday shopping at Walmart earlier than in previous years. Walmart launches their Early Deals Drop on October 25 with special offers on a wide variety of products. Walmart normally starts rolling out Black Friday deals online on November 27th, followed by in-store sales on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

Every year Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals extend longer than before. This year shoppers can expect Amazon to offer deals on big ticket items for up to a week after Cyber Monday.

