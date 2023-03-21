The Best Tummy Tuck Bradenton Offers Is At Sarasota Surgical Arts

Dr. Alberico Sessa Performs Tummy Tuck With Liposuction For Better Results

SARASOTA, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional tummy tuck surgery involves skin removal and muscle plication. These two corrections can create beautiful results, but they do not address the stubborn fat pockets often present in or near the abdomen. To provide the best results and an ideal body contour, Dr. Sessa uses liposuction to remove excess fat and sculpt the shape of the body.

Combining a tummy tuck with liposuction is still not a common practice in the United States despite the growing demand for mommy makeover surgery which combines abdominoplasty with breast surgery. Liposuction is perfectly safe to perform in the same surgical session as a tummy tuck for qualifying patients.

Using liposuction allows Dr. Sessa to snatch the waist and address stubborn areas of fat which usually correlates to a flatter tummy. The liposuction is customized to fit the patient's current and desired body. Liposuction 360 also treats the flanks and back which can enhance the overall results of the tummy tuck surgery.

Dr. Sessa's tummy tuck patients come from Bradenton for a relaxed and local cosmetic surgery experience. Outside the hustle and bustle of the city, Sarasota Surgical Arts provides a laid back and relaxing atmosphere for patients seeking tummy tuck surgery. As one of his real patients said, "...I initially was coming in for a mini tummy tuck but after being educated on the results it might have because of my body I decided to do a full tuck. I may have called a dozen times asking questions before and after surgery and the staff never gave me the impression I was a bother which I loved. The results are amazing… Looks so natural as if I never had surgery in the first place."

About Sarasota Surgical Arts : Dr. Alberico Sessa is a renowned cosmetic surgeon who specializes in many plastic surgeries including tummy tucks and other body contouring procedures. With decades of experience and having served the Bradenton and Sarasota areas for over ten years, Dr. Sessa's skill and expertise allow him to offer the best Sarasota tummy tuck surgery. Sarasota Surgical Arts is less than an hour's drive from Bradenton and offer a quieter cosmetic surgery experience than nearby cities.

