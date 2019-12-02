The Best TV Stand, Dresser, Drawer, Bed & Sofa Cyber Monday Deals of 2019: Furniture Sales for Bedroom, Living Room & Dining Room Reviewed by Retail Fuse
Our experts round-up the best Cyber Monday furniture deals of 2019 including deals on sofas, mattresses, tv stands & more
Dec 02, 2019, 04:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Cyber Monday furniture deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Retail Fuse. Find savings on bedroom sets, mattresses, sofas and more.
Best furniture deals:
- Save up to 77% on quality furniture, appliances & home decor with Wayfair's daily doorbuster sales - new products added daily including best-selling mattresses, recliners & TV stands
- Save up to 50% on sofas, beds, mattresses & more furniture at Ashley Furniture - deals available every day in the run up to Black Friday
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of beds, frames & bases from top-rated brands at Amazon
- Save up to 59% on Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon - choose from best-selling king, queen and twin memory foam, luxury and standard mattresses
- Save up to 53% on sectional and sleeper sofas at Walmart
- Save up to 65% on top-rated TV stands
- Save up to 75% on drawer chests & dressers at Amazon.com
- Save up to 65% on a wide range of furniture deals at Amazon - save on a wide range of sofas & couches, beds, dressers TV stands & more from top brands including Sonoma, Ashley Furniture, Best Choice & Ameriwood
- Save up to $224 on TV stands & entertainment centers - save on a wide array of best-selling media stands from Walker Edison, Sauder Harvest Mill & more at Walmart.com
- Save up to 59% on select dressers - save on a wide range of high quality drawers & armories from brands including Sauder, Tvilum, Mainstays & South Shore at Walmart
- Save on a wide range of bedroom, living room, dining, office furniture & more at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The right furniture pieces help transform any house into a home. One of the first items a person must buy when moving into a new flat is a quality mattress and bed frame set. A dresser is necessary for storing clothes and other belongings securely. A TV stand and a sofa match each other perfectly for the living room or any other entertainment area.
What's special about Cyber Monday deals? Black Friday deals often extend the entirety of the weekend and overlap with new deals that start on Cyber Monday. On Cyber Monday, retailers offer deals through their websites with the largest price reductions usually available on tech and electronics items.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Retail Fuse
Share this article