The Best Unified Visualization, Collaboration and Management Platform

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 40 years of history in collaboration, Jupiter Systems has shown that innovation and integration for our customers is always a top priority. That is why we've taken the next step to integrate our Canvas Collaboration Platform with the PixelNet product line in our latest Canvas 6.5 release. Canvas is now Jupiter's unified visualization, collaboration, and management platform for all of our core products.

Canvas is long been regarded as the industry's leader in innovative features for control room collaboration and video wall management. With the integration of PixelNet, Canvas now has expanded functionality while maintaining the same user experience for all of their products. Customers are free to choose the hardware platform that tailors towards their requirements and budget while reducing the need for additional user training on the platform.

PixelNet is the most secure and modular AV over IP solution. PixelNet was revolutionary when it was first released back in 2008 as the first ever AV over IP solution for video walls. At its core, PixelNet is a streaming codec that focuses on low latency and pixel perfect uncompressed video. Jupiter Systems still holds multiple US patents awarded for the invention of the PixelNet codec. PixelNet is now on generation 2 of the hardware and it has transformed into an AV distribution platform. PixelNet has transformed into a display wall processor, matrix switch, video extender, multiviewer and a fully functional KVM solution. Generation 2 hardware was designed from the ground up with reliability and fault tolerant hardware that has the ability to be configured as a 24/7/365 system with multiple redundant components.

Canvas now integrates with PixelNet, Catalyst processors, mobile devices and PCs. The user experience and functionality are the same across all the hardware, which allows customers to choose the best data visualization hardware at each display area. Canvas can ingest and display direct connected sources with resolutions up to 8K, streaming video codecs like h.264/h.265, remote workstations, web pages, clocks with multiple time zones, pictures and 3rd applications that installed on the system. With all the complexity that comes with managing different types of data, Canvas offers the best in class user experience that virtually eliminates any training. Security is essential when deploying on a network, Canvas uses the highest level by utilizing SSL certificates for communication.

You can visit www.jupiter.com for more information about Canvas and as well as our newest display product, PANA; the only 21:9 large format LCD panel designed for immersive solutions in the enterprise with sizes available up to 105".

With thousands of installations over 50 countries, Jupiter Systems is the premier visual tech company for all communication and collaboration needs. Jupiter remains on the cutting edge of the visual tech industry, providing innovative applications and services to clients across the globe.

