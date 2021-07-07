The Best Ways To Capitalize On The $30 Trillion ESG Boom - Oilprice.com

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing can be a controversial topic among investors and analysts. That's because, while a growing number of investors make a conscious decision, whenever possible, to invest in companies committed to helping make the world a better place... Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Other investors instead focus exclusively on maximizing the returns on their investment without regard to environmental impact. The merits of both of these approaches can be debated for days… but =every once in a while, an investment comes along that appears to be so potentially strong that it captures the attention of both groups in a powerful way.

That's what looks to be happening with a one-of-a-kind Canadian company that is not only likely to be very attractive to ESG-focused investors...it also could become a breakout star of 2021 among tech stocks.

This company is Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) a company that initially launched as an eco-friendly ridesharing company but has since expanded into multiple verticals.

Facedrive calls itself a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem offering socially responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably, and sustainably.

And make no mistake – investors who got in early on Facedrive have already done well, as the company's value has increased more than 440% since the beginning of 2020.

Those substantial gains, however, were only the beginning for them. The company has continued to expand, including the recent launch of its Steer EV subscription service in May 2021.

We think the company's recent growth strides – combined with a continued focus on eco-friendly tech breakthroughs in our post-pandemic world – could put Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) in a position to be one of the most attractive tech stocks in all of North America for 2021.

An Eco-Alternative To Ride-Sharing

The company began over five years ago as a carbon offset ride-sharing service designed to help fight climate change by offsetting future greenhouse gas emissions with every ride provided.

By bringing electric vehicles to the ridesharing industry – which had been surprisingly bad for rising carbon emissions – the company was providing consumers with both convenience and eco-friendly options to an everyday need: transportation.

With the tap of a button on the company's Facedrive app, consumers have access to a wide variety of eco-friendly vehicle choices including an electric hybrid of a gas-powered vehicle.

After the consumer has arrived at the destination, the in-app algorithm crunches the numbers and calculates the amount of CO2 that was created during the journey.



A portion of the fare is then set aside to plant trees, helping offset the carbon footprint from the ride. Since 2019, Facedrive has planted over 4000 trees, helping pave a healthier future for generations to come.

The Next Era in Transportation

Steer is a technology-driven Electric Vehicle (EV)/Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) subscription platform that was acquired by Facedrive in September 2020.

Incubated within and backed by Exelon, a Fortune 100 company and the largest producer of clean energy in the United States, Steer was created to challenge the traditional car purchase and ownership model and accelerate the general public's move to environmentally friendly transportation.

Steer's all-in subscription price for an electric vehicle – with a choice of various Tesla models – includes insurance, routine maintenance and repair, and a concierge service that removes the hassle of car ownership and enables seamless vehicle swaps.

Response to this launch has been brisk, with Facedrive reporting over 1,000 registrations confirmed in just the first several days after launch – and the company now plans to scale up operations across Canada and the United States.

This launch provides consumers with hassle-free, on-demand access to high-quality electric vehicles with just a few clicks of their smartphone...which we think places the company squarely at the forefront of the most attractive tech offerings for 2021 and beyond.

Diversification of All Things ESG

Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) was founded in 2016 to offer a transportation network that was inherently and proactively socially responsible. The company then branched out beyond its ridesharing roots and added three additional verticals all with the same mandate of accomplishing fair, equitable, and sustainable business.

Facedrive Foods helps connect people with their favorite restaurants and food stores in their area and provides them with great green deals. In addition, the company contributes a portion of proceeds from each delivery toward local tree-planting initiatives to offset carbon emissions in the environment.

According to the company, Facedrive Foods offers access to more than 5,000 local and national favorites across Canada and has more than 3,500 registered drivers with projected gross food sales of $30 million per year.

The Looming Green Energy Boom

Since Joe Biden was sworn into office in January 2021, the green energy movement has continued its take-off with increased momentum. Biden has called climate change "the number one issue facing humanity."

This is why CNBC says, "Biden's Presidency Could be a Boost for Impact Investing."

And Forbes says, "Socially Responsible Investing Is Likely To Gain Momentum Under Biden."

Immediately upon taking office, Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord and has so far made climate change a critical part of his push for job creation and infrastructure improvement within the nation. The new "Biden Green Energy Boom" is great news for investors who have already seen substantial gains in green companies throughout 2020.

Enphase Energy jumped 490% in 2020...

Digital Turbine soared 673%…

And Tesla became one of the biggest companies on the market with incredible 684% gains.

While companies like Tesla have gotten the majority of the focus from the mainstream press, we think an under-the-radar eco-friendly company like Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) may be one way for tech investors to play the Green Energy Boom for potential upside throughout 2021. Launched as an environmentally focused rideshare platform originally, Facedrive has now transitioned into a more complete ESG platform with multiple pillars.

This allows consumers who engage with the company in one pillar to then continue demonstrating their commitment to an eco-friendly lifestyle and incorporate more of Facedrive's other services into their everyday activities.

Millennial Investors Are Making Moves In The Market

Over the past two years, ESG investing has become more popular, with some of Wall Street's biggest names – including some established institutional investors – investing increasingly in ESG companies. In addition, millennials becoming more active investors are demonstrating a preference for socially responsible investing.

According to a report published by the Responsible Investment Association, millennials are more likely than Baby Boomers to believe that companies with good social and environmental practices are better long-term investments. In addition, 82 percent of millennial investors believe that responsible investing will become more important in the next five years.

And according to some reports, 84% of millennials have named ESG investing as a main goal...with the vast majority saying they're willing to pay more for a sustainable alternative.

This way of thinking by a large segment of investors represents a new opportunity for companies that are positioned well in the ESG space.

And we think Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) absolutely fits that description.

With a company built on a foundation of eco-friendly ridesharing – a market aimed squarely at millennials – an opportunity exists for younger investors to not only become devoted consumers of Facedrive's services...but also potential long-term ESG investors thanks to the company's developing portfolio of green business lines.

The ESG Boom Is Just Getting Started



Renewable energy providers are some of the top picks for ESG investors, but few have performed as well as Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). Enphase Energy is a global supplier of microinverters and solar panels. They have been at the forefront of solar innovation, bringing new technology to market faster than any other company in the industry. The Enphase IQ 7+ system includes an innovative self-learning algorithm that monitors every module on your roof for performance optimization, ensuring you get more from your installation day after day, year after year. Enphase's sleek design makes installing their efficient solar solutions easy for homeowners by simplifying wiring and eliminating the need for bulky junction boxes or expensive mounting racks.



NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is another shining star in the renewable world. They have a wide range of products and services for both residential and commercial customers. One of their key offerings is solar power which has been growing at an exponential rate over the past few years due to global climate change initiatives.



NextEra Energy works with many different companies like Apple, Amazon, Nestle Waters North America among others to help them become more sustainable by investing in renewable energy sources as well as helping them reduce their carbon footprint through providing quality products and services that lower utility bills.



Not even the supermajors in the oil industry can ignore the ESG demand from investors. They've been diversifying their portfolios to hedge their bets in the rapidly changing new reality of energy. And no other oil major takes this more seriously than TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE). Total has led the charge to go green. It is not only aware of the needs that are not being met by a significant portion of the world's growing population, it is also hyper-aware of the looming climate crisis if changes are not made.



As such, Total is not only betting big on renewable energy, it is also doing its part in reducing emissions in its day-to-day activities. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Total noted, "It's our job to meet growing energy needs while reducing carbon emissions."



FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is another energy company to watch as the world pivots to alternative energy. It is a hydrogen fuel cell producer and it has a global fleet of power plants across three continents. As one of the top producers of utility scale and on site power generation for the hydrogen market, FuelCell is positioning itself to last long into the future.



First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is America's largest solar manufacturer in America and the third-largest in the world with revenue (TTM) of $3.1 billion. First Solar manufactures solar panels, photovoltaic power plants, and related services, including construction, maintenance, and recycling of solar products. The Tempe, Arizona-based company employs thin-film semiconductor technology to achieve enhanced efficiency and sustainability in its solar modules.

By. Nicholas Perry

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for ride sharing services will grow; that Steer can help change car ownership in favor of subscription services; that new tech deals will be signed by Facedrive and deals signed already will increase company revenues; that Facedrive will achieve its plans for manufacturing and selling Tracescan devices; that Facedrive will be able to expand to the US and globally; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that riders are not as attracted to EV rides as expected; that competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Facedrive businesses; changing governmental laws and policies; the company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company's expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; and that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Company") own a considerable number of shares of FaceDrive (FD.V) for investment. This share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns a substantial number of shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

For all editorial and technical questions please contact [email protected] or call: +44 20 3962-5740

SOURCE OilPrice.com