The Best Whiteboard Software in 2022, According to SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews' identification of the best whiteboard software providers for 2022 is based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores on the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant.

Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score (Composite Score, or CS) that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The following providers are winners according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey.

The 2022 Whiteboard Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Conceptboard, 9.0 CS, ranked high for providing great user experience.





Miro, 8.7 CS, has been recognized for providing ease of implementation.





Stormboard, 8.6 CS, has been recognized for having great collaboration features.





Lucidspark, 8.6 CS, performed well by including role-based access to features.





Collaboard, 8.6 CS, ranked high for having outstanding customer service.





, 8.6 CS, ranked high for having outstanding customer service. Google Jamboard, 8.6 CS, was appreciated for ease of administration.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

