The Bestselling Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendars Return for 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo Books US, a division of Bonnier Books UK, is excited to announce the launch of their new Storybook Advent Calendars for 2020. These include three different versions: Disney – featuring tales from Disney and Pixar including Dumbo's Snowy Day and Toy Story, a dedicated version for Disney's Frozen (which includes content from Frozen 2), and Marvel Super Heroes. Media and competition copies for all three calendars are available upon request.

Igloo Books US 2020 Advent Calendars

In 2019, Igloo Books sold 600,000 copies of the Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar worldwide. People.com featured it as a top gift for Christmas 2019, it was a number one Amazon US bestseller, and it ranked number seven on USA Today's bestseller list.

The product comes as an over-sized paper-over-board wallet, which is tied together with a ribbon. Inside are twenty-four paperback books which include beloved Disney, Pixar, or Marvel characters. As an additional surprise element, the books inside are individually wrapped in recyclable paper sleeves to be opened every day leading up to Christmas, December 24th being the last day. The Disney Advent Calendar includes festive stories from both Disney and Pixar, while Frozen and Marvel contain a collection of stories from each franchise.

Paul Gregory, CEO of Igloo Books, said: "Disney's Advent Calendar has been our best-selling product for the last two years now. This large format, high quality, gift collection and the 24 individually wrapped books, featuring many of Disney, Pixar and Marvel's magical stories, is a perfect book-a-day December treat as children countdown towards the big day. Plus, the books can continue to be read and enjoyed for months and years afterwards."

For further information please contact Fallon Gallagher at [email protected]. Igloo Books US office is located New York City (@igloobooks_usa on Instagram).

About Igloo Books

Igloo Books specializes in creating great quality adult and children's books that are published in 36 languages and sold in 58 countries.

About Bonnier Books UK

Bonnier Books UK is a major UK publisher with sales of £80m. Home to 12 adult and children's imprints, we publish across a wide variety of genres for different ages. From crime to reading group fiction; memoir to self-help; activity to reference – we believe every book matters.

Our talented authors include Wilbur Smith, Lynda La Plante, Heather Morris, Rosie Goodwin, T.M. Logan, Stacey Halls, Prof. Steve Peters, Ollie Ollerton, Konnie Huq, Garth Nix, Jonny Duddle and Rochelle Humes – to name but a few. We're also proud to publish for major brands including Disney, Marvel and Bear Grylls.

Bonnier Books UK is owned by Bonnier Books, a family-owned company headquartered in Sweden. Bonnier Books is a top-15 world publisher.

