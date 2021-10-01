The Beta Sole Foundation Announces the Winners of the 2021 Summer Scholar Awards, Giving Back in Difficult Times

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beta Sole Foundation has granted scholarship awards to six hardworking students, thanking them for their dedication over the summer. These students have committed their time to help the Beta Sole Foundation expand their programming and community outreach efforts. Anthony Demasi, Founder of the Beta Sole Foundation, stated, "It's a big step in student development to have them apply their skills in a workplace setting. As an educator I'm a firm believer that this application is essential to growth. It was great to have these talented students assist in our offices this summer, there is no doubt that they have bright futures."

The recipients of the Summer Scholar Award were celebrated with a dinner at Camille's on the River in Mt. Pleasant, MI, where they received their scholarships and other educational gifts. (Source: Sally Rudy Photography)

The winners of the Summer Scholar Awards are Kendal Brown (Central Michigan University), Cole Carpenter (Mid-Michigan College), Ali Dabas (Michigan Technological University), Grace Ross (Northwood University), and Jessie Yu (Central Michigan University).

In order to recognize the hard work that these students have dedicated to their education and professional careers, the Beta Sole Foundation wanted to reward them with more than just a check. On August 21st, the recipients of the Summer Scholar Award were honored with a celebration banquet at Camille's on the River in Mount Pleasant, MI. At the award banquet, the recipients received their monetary scholarship award, other gifts provided by the Beta Sole Foundation, and the recognition that they deserve.

With the Summer Scholar Award, Beta Sole continues to provide assistance and guidance with educational expenses and professional experiences, further allowing this diverse group of students to pursue their goals and reach for success. In addition, working to provide resources and services within an educational space promotes students from various backgrounds to have opportunities of self-actualization. Beta Sole will continue to post applications for future scholarship opportunities during the upcoming fall semester.

The Beta Sole Foundation's mission is to invest in the futures of today's youth through mentorship, skill building, and scholarship, as well as assist the surrounding community through acts of local outreach.

To learn more about the Beta Sole Foundation, visit its website at www.betasolefoundation.org.

