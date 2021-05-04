The Beta Sole Foundation Tutoring Services, Assisting Tomorrow's Leaders

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beta Sole Foundation is proud to offer tutoring services for high school and college students across the Mid-Michigan area. The Beta Sole Foundation has constructed customizable one-on-one or group tutoring sessions that will help students get the most out of their courses. Students do not need to be currently enrolled in course they wish to be tutored in to take advantage of our services. Along with the usual course tutoring, the Beta Sole Foundation offers general learning enhancement courses including creative writing, test taking strategies, essay writing, and positive study habits.

Beta Sole Foundation

These services are provided by upper classmen and graduate college students and professional volunteers including field specialists and professors who have shown excellence in the subject they tutor. A special tutor in this program is the founder and board member of Beta Sole Foundation, Anthony Demasi. Along with his success in business, Demasi has taught multiple economics courses and business law. "It is exciting as an educator to see students take extra time to improve their academic skills and subject matter knowledge. Witnessing the progress and ultimate success of these students is very rewarding. It is our hope to expand the program to reach more students and with our skill building series, utilizing workshops to focus on the broader areas of skill enhancement that have been most requested. To date, writing skills, mathematics, and economics have been the most popular," stated Demasi.

The Beta Sole Foundation is proud to continue its tutoring services and assisting students in the Mid-Michigan area. Most recently, Beta Sole Foundation hosted an Awards Banquet for the 2021 recipients of the foundation's Emergent Scholarship. Their community and educational involvement began in 2006 in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Michigan in 2017 to better assist their target demographic.

For registration or more information about Beta Sole Foundation's tutoring services, visit their website www.betasolefoundation.org.

