The Better Business Bureau Awards Woburn Dentistry an A+

News provided by

Woburn Dentistry

15 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave Woburn Dentistry its highest rating for following through on our commitments, delivering on our promises, and righting any wrongs.

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave Woburn Dentistry its highest rating for following through on our commitments, delivering on our promises, and righting any wrongs.

According to research conducted by Princeton University, 7 in 10 consumers claimed that they are more likely to buy from a BBB accredited business. Our team is proud to have achieved the highest rating in dentistry (https://www.bbb.org/us/ma/woburn/profile/dentist/woburn-dentistry-0021-558665).

According to Dr. Rachana Vora, General Dentist of Woburn Dentistry: "We are pleased to be a BBB accredited business because it signifies our commitment to customer service, reliability, high-quality care, and trust. It is an honor to not only be an accredited business, but to have an A+ rating." For more information on the services Woburn Dentistry provides or to book an appointment, please visit www.woburndentistryma.com.

Woburn Dentistry is located in Woburn MA, located off 93 and 95 highway intersection, and has been in business for years. Woburn Dentistry provides exceptional dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The team of experienced dentists and hygienists are committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients. The company uses state-of-the-art technology and techniques to deliver high-quality dental services. Patient reviews consistently emphasize the friendly, considerate, and quality work performed by the entire team. https://www.woburndentistryma.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Woburn Dentistry

