The Better Fish®, an Australis Aquaculture Brand, Celebrates Three Years of Partnership with Fair Trade USA™ at SENA

GREENFIELD, Mass., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Fish® brand produced by Australis Aquaculture reinforces its commitment to create a better world by celebrating three years of partnership with Fair Trade USA at the Seafood Expo North America (SENA) 2024. To highlight their partnership, Australis and Fair Trade USA hosted an event at Australis' booth #1733 on Monday, March 11. Additionally, at SENA's Featured Product Showcase, Australis and The Better Fish® featured their standout Fair Trade Certified Barramundi products in the Wavemaker's Zone including Lemon Herb Butter Barramundi, Crispy Barramundi Fish Tenders, and Simply Skinless Barramundi Fillets.

"Our mission to create a better world with The Better Fish® fuels everything we do, which is why we are proud to partner with Fair Trade USA to produce products held to the highest ethical standards," said Josh Goldman, CEO and Founder of Australis Aquaculture. "With the exceptional health benefits of The Better Fish®, combined with our sustainable aquaculture practices and fully traceable product line, we offer the best seafood solution on the market to better the lives of consumers while bettering the planet."

The Better Fish® is one of the first national brands to offer a full line of Fair Trade Certified barramundi products, along with being the first barramundi farmer and the first fish farm in Asia to claim the certification. Through its partnership with Fair Trade USA, The Better Fish® is supporting the expansion of community-focused programs in Central Vietnam where its barramundi farms are located. With the company committing a portion of sales for every pound of fish sold to go toward community development projects, The Better Fish® is making an impact on the global community and enriching the lives of people around the world.

Through its brand The Better Fish®, Australis Aquaculture remains deeply committed to reducing the environmental impact of food production while maintaining the highest quality standards. With the company's farms being the first to be certified under Aquaculture Stewardship Council's Tropical Marine Finfish standard and barramundi being the first ocean-farmed fish to receive a Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® Best Choice rating, The Better Fish® remains a pioneer in the sustainable seafood space. The brand also holds a Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4-star certification – the highest ranking for BAP.

The Better Fish® continues to innovate and expand its product line, delivering on its promise to help consumers become healthier, better versions of themselves by making healthy, sustainable protein accessible to everyone. Barramundi is a great source of lean protein and omega-3s, with just half the calories of salmon. Its mild, clean, buttery taste makes it easy to pair with a variety of cuisines and seasonings. The Better Fish®'s corporate chef Kelly Armetta will be demonstrating the fish's incredible versatility throughout all three days at the SENA event, serving gourmet recipes at booth #1733. Event attendees also had the chance to sample two new seasoned barramundi dishes from The Better Fish® – Mango Habanero Barramundi and Blackened Barramundi – at SENA's Sand Bar located in the Wavemaker's Zone (booth #3165) on Monday, March 11.

The Better Fish® continues to innovate and expand its product line with the announcement of the world's first Fair Trade Certified pet product, Barra Barrk®. Launched in January, this single-ingredient, human-grade pet treat made from hand-rolled Barramundi fish skins bring health benefits to a whole new group of furry friends. Barra Barrk® is currently available at all BJ's Wholesale Club retail locations throughout the eastern United States.

About The Better Fish®

The Better Fish® Barramundi by Australis Aquaculture is a sustainably raised white fish known for its delicious flavor, versatility, and exceptional nutritional value. Carrying ASC, BAP and Fair Trade certifications, it's a fish that is thoughtfully nurtured in the pristine, tropical waters of Van Phong Bay, Vietnam. The company is committed to minimizing their carbon footprint and waste throughout the production process, helping to support Barramundi's status as the fastest growing fish species in the U.S. Their dedication to sustainability and social responsibility has been widely recognized by conservationists, governments, and the culinary community. By choosing The Better Fish®, diners can enjoy delicious and responsible seafood that supports better food systems and builds climate resilience.

