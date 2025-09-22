The Better Gambling Forum Announces Strategic Leaders and Framework for Global Player Protection

The Responsible Gambling Practice and Policy Pillars (RG3P) Framework will create a global benchmark for harm prevention

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Gambling Forum (BGF), a multi-stakeholder initiative of the Brain Capital Alliance, in collaboration with the G7/G20, United Nations, and World Economic Forum today announced its name and the Responsible Gambling Practice and Policy Pillars (RG3P) Framework. The unveiling of its six core pillars signifies a major step toward creating a unified, evidence-based approach to player protection and harm prevention on a global scale.

Chair of the BGF Steering Committee Shawn Fluharty said, "This initiative, a response to the growing need for coordinated, evidence-based responses to gambling-related harm, aims to future-proof gambling and public health policy by identifying and elevating scalable, evidence-informed practices."

The RG3P Framework provides a comprehensive guide for policymakers, regulators, and public health experts to address gambling-related harm through a brain health and public health lens. Each of the six pillars focuses on a critical aspect of player protection:

Pillar 1: Education, Informed Choice & Harm Prevention: Equipping players with the knowledge to make informed decisions and promoting proactive harm prevention strategies.

Equipping players with the knowledge to make informed decisions and promoting proactive harm prevention strategies. Pillar 2: Risk Detection & Intervention: Developing and implementing tools to identify and support at-risk individuals with timely interventions.

Developing and implementing tools to identify and support at-risk individuals with timely interventions. Pillar 3: Support, Treatment & Recovery: Ensuring access to effective support, treatment, and recovery services for those in need.

Ensuring access to effective support, treatment, and recovery services for those in need. Pillar 4: Gambling Environment, Product & Marketing: Establishing standards for gambling environments, products, and marketing to minimize harm.

Establishing standards for environments, products, and marketing to minimize harm. Pillar 5: Ethical Industry Practices & Accountability: Promoting transparent and ethical practices within the industry and holding operators accountable for player safety.

Promoting transparent and ethical practices within the industry and holding operators accountable for player safety. Pillar 6: Research, Evaluation, & Sustainable Funding: Advocating for continuous research, evaluation of policies, and sustainable funding models to support ongoing efforts.

"Our mission is to create a practical, comprehensive framework that can be adopted across jurisdictions to strengthen existing player protection measures," Kevin Winters, a key member of the Better Gambling Forum. "By focusing on these six pillars, we can provide a clear and actionable path forward that puts public and brain health first."

The RG3P Framework is designed to complement, not compete with, existing responsible gambling efforts. By providing a common benchmark, the initiative aims to unify best practices and help existing groups scale their impact for greater collective good. All research and outputs for the framework are overseen by an independent Scientific Oversight Committee (SOC), which ensures every recommendation is based on scientific rigor and ethical principles.

Francis Keyser, a committee member stated, "Gambling has long been a source of entertainment and economic activity. It is not inherently harmful, but as it becomes more embedded in digital environments, it can contribute to mental health challenges and societal strain, particularly among youth. The six pillars of the RG3P Framework are designed to address this challenge and serve as a foundational structure for jurisdictions seeking to create a 'gold standard' guide for gambling awareness, treatment programs, and regulations."

About Better Gambling Forum

The Better Gambling Forum (BGF) is an initiative of the Brain Capital Alliance, in collaboration with the G7/20, United Nations, and World Economic Forum, founded to address gambling harm through a public and brain health lens. Framed as a Brain Capital issue, the BGF aims to create a practical and comprehensive framework to address protecting brain health, prioritizing harm prevention, and maintaining gambling as a safe form of entertainment.

The BGF is a neutral platform that brings together regulators, researchers, public health experts, and industry leaders to unify best practices and improve harm prevention with the core mission of developing a global, evidence-based framework, the Responsible Gambling Practice and Policy Pillars (RG3P).

The BGF's commitment to scientific integrity is overseen by an independent Scientific Oversight Committee (SOC). The SOC, composed of public health and addiction science experts, ensures all recommendations are evidence-based and free from special interests. The BGF works to support and complement existing player protection groups, helping them align and scale their efforts with the RG3P framework.

About the Brain Capital Alliance

The Brain Capital Alliance is a global initiative advancing brain health as a foundation for individual well-being, economic productivity, and societal resilience. Brain Capital refers to the cognitive, emotional, and psychological resources of individuals and communities.

Follow the Better Gambling Forum

Website: bettergamblingforum.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/better-gambling-forum/

Better Gambling Forum Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Better Gambling Forum