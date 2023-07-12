The Better Mattress Celebrates One Year Anniversary in Denver

Colorado's first Black owned and operated retail sleep shop is one of the top-rated mattress stores in the Rocky Mountain region.

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Mattress, Colorado's first Black owned and operated retail mattress operation, is celebrating their one-year anniversary this weekend at the University Hills location in South Denver.  During the past year, The Better Mattress has grown to be one of Denver's most highly rated sleep shops – receiving a perfect 5.0 rating on Google. 

Continue Reading
Linda and Randy Davis, owners of Colorado's first Black owned and operated retail mattress store located in South Denver.

To celebrate this anniversary, owners Linda and Randy Davis, have partnered with Ryan Heller, founder of Heller Home Group, to host Ryan's Rescues "Give a Dog a Forever Home" Denver adoption event this coming Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 2pm at The Better Mattress, located at Colorado Blvd and Yale.  This event provides the perfect opportunity for dog lovers to find their ideal companion and give a deserving pup a forever home.

For the past four years, Ryan's Rescues has been hosting successful pet adoption events - Ryan has made it his mission to rescue and rehome dogs and is excited for the new partnership between his organization and The Better Mattress.

"The decision to hold the event at The Better Mattress offers an opportunity to raise funds, engage with the community, and promote adoption. Just as The Better Mattress makes your life better so does rescuing a dog", said Mr. Heller.

Linda and Randy, a Colorado native, are proud of what they have accomplished over the past year, helping to bring a good night's sleep to hundreds of Coloradans. This past spring, they added the complete selection of mattresses from Helix, one of the most popular brands on the internet.

To round out their luxury offerings, The Better Mattress is now the exclusive home to Kingsdown, one of the biggest names in the handcrafted mattress space. 

The Better Mattress's Anniversary Celebration is highlighted by their "Bundle and Save" offer, featuring free sheets, two pillows, and a mattress protector with every premium mattress purchase. 

For more information about The Better Mattress, please visit: https://www.thebettermattress.com/.

About The Better Mattress

The Better Mattress is the Rocky Mountain region's first Black owned and operated retail sleep operation, offering a complete selection of famous name mattress and sleep products in its flagship Denver brick-and-mortar location and online at TheBetterMattress.com

