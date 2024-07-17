The Better World Campaign Appoints FleishmanHillard as Agency to Reinforce the UN's Value to the United States

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better World Campaign (BWC), a sister organization to the United Nations Foundation, has appointed FleishmanHillard as the communications agency to provide strategic communications and public affairs support, reinforcing the importance of the U.N. goals, work and impact in the United States.

The BWC works to foster a strong, effective relationship between the United States and the United Nations that promotes core American interests and builds a more secure, prosperous and healthy world. BWC engages policymakers, media and the American public to increase awareness of the critical role played by the U.N. in world affairs and the value of constructive U.S.-U.N. relations.

The work is being led by FleishmanHillard's International Affairs and Public Affairs teams, and will also include members of DDC Public Affairs in Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled to support the Better World Campaign in its effort to promote a stronger relationship between the United States and the United Nations," said Colin Hart, FleishmanHillard partner and International Affairs lead for the United States. "The U.N. is a critical forum for the U.S. – and the American people – to safeguard our interests and navigate global uncertainty at a time when the world is rife with challenges."

"The world needs strong partnership between the United Nations and the United States more than ever," said Peter Yeo, president of the Better World Campaign. "We are excited to have FleishmanHillard's support as we continue the mission started by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner as part of his historic $1 billion gift to advance global peace, security and health."

