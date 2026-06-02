The Beverly Theater Launches "Stream Strike," Encouraging Las Vegas to Break Up with Streaming Services for the Summer

Cancel any streaming or AI subscription this summer and receive free movie tickets equal to the cost of your monthly subscription

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, The Beverly Theater is declaring a temporary war on couches, endless scrolling, corporate greed, and the quiet spiritual decay of option paralysis.

Las Vegas' only indie film house, storytelling arena, and live music venue is officially declaring Stream Strike, a ticket-for-subscription exchange campaign encouraging audiences to take a break from greed, AI slop, algorithm fatigue, and endless scrolling in favor of curated theater/human experiences.

Stream Strike at The Beverly

How it works:

Cancel or pause any streaming or AI-related subs and bring proof of the cancellation and its monthly cost to The Beverly Theater box office. Moviegoers bold enough to abandon their subscriptions will receive one free movie ticket for every dollar of their canceled monthly service. So yes, if your streaming subscription costs $20 a month, you will be rewarded with 20 movie tickets good for the entire 2026 summer slate at The Beverly Theater.

"We're not anti-streaming, we're pro taking some power back," said Kip Kelly, CXO of The Beverly Theater. "Over the past year, media monopolies have held audiences hostage with merger chaos and app rebrands while we wait to see how much more they're going to charge us for the pleasure. In a down economy, we want to remind audiences that they're not powerless. Terms and conditions say cancel anytime. We're here to incentivize and empower anyone who feels like now is the time."

Subscriptions eligible for ticket exchange include (but not limited to):

Netflix YouTube Premium Spotify Premium Disney+ Amazon Prime Video Apple TV+ Max Hulu Paramount+ Peacock Apple Music Twitch Turbo YouTube TV ESPN+ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate PlayStation Plus Premium Crunchyroll ChatGPT Plus Google Gemini Advanced Claude Pro Perplexity Pro Midjourney Runway

The campaign runs from now to Sept. 1 and applies to eligible monthly subscription services. Guests must show proof of cancellation or pause status along with the associated monthly cost in-person only at The Beverly Theater box office to redeem tickets.

Blackout dates apply. Offer valid while supplies last. Additional terms and restrictions may apply.

From cult classics and restorations to live music, filmmaker Q&As, and one-night-only screenings, The Beverly Theater continues to champion communal, in-person entertainment experiences in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

For showtimes, tickets, and full details, visit The Beverly Theater.

SOURCE The Beverly Theater