The Beverly Theater Launches "Stream Strike," Encouraging Las Vegas to Break Up with Streaming Services for the Summer

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The Beverly Theater

Jun 02, 2026, 11:21 ET

Cancel any streaming or AI subscription this summer and receive free movie tickets equal to the cost of your monthly subscription

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, The Beverly Theater is declaring a temporary war on couches, endless scrolling, corporate greed, and the quiet spiritual decay of option paralysis.

Las Vegas' only indie film house, storytelling arena, and live music venue is officially declaring Stream Strike, a ticket-for-subscription exchange campaign encouraging audiences to take a break from greed, AI slop, algorithm fatigue, and endless scrolling in favor of curated theater/human experiences.

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Stream Strike at The Beverly
Stream Strike at The Beverly

How it works:
Cancel or pause any streaming or AI-related subs and bring proof of the cancellation and its monthly cost to The Beverly Theater box office. Moviegoers bold enough to abandon their subscriptions will receive one free movie ticket for every dollar of their canceled monthly service. So yes, if your streaming subscription costs $20 a month, you will be rewarded with 20 movie tickets good for the entire 2026 summer slate at The Beverly Theater.

"We're not anti-streaming, we're pro taking some power back," said Kip Kelly, CXO of The Beverly Theater. "Over the past year, media monopolies have held audiences hostage with merger chaos and app rebrands while we wait to see how much more they're going to charge us for the pleasure. In a down economy, we want to remind audiences that they're not powerless. Terms and conditions say cancel anytime. We're here to incentivize and empower anyone who feels like now is the time."

Subscriptions eligible for ticket exchange include (but not limited to):

  1. Netflix
  2. YouTube Premium
  3. Spotify Premium
  4. Disney+
  5. Amazon Prime Video
  6. Apple TV+
  7. Max
  8. Hulu
  9. Paramount+
  10. Peacock
  11. Apple Music
  12. Twitch Turbo
  13. YouTube TV
  14. ESPN+
  15. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  16. PlayStation Plus Premium
  17. Crunchyroll
  18. ChatGPT Plus
  19. Google Gemini Advanced
  20. Claude Pro
  21. Perplexity Pro
  22. Midjourney
  23. Runway

The campaign runs from now to Sept. 1 and applies to eligible monthly subscription services. Guests must show proof of cancellation or pause status along with the associated monthly cost in-person only at The Beverly Theater box office to redeem tickets.

Blackout dates apply. Offer valid while supplies last. Additional terms and restrictions may apply.

From cult classics and restorations to live music, filmmaker Q&As, and one-night-only screenings, The Beverly Theater continues to champion communal, in-person entertainment experiences in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

For showtimes, tickets, and full details, visit The Beverly Theater.

SOURCE The Beverly Theater

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