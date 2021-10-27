The Bible Explained: All the Verses of Revelation Are Connected to the Reality of Our Times

GWACHEON, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The meanings of the prophecy (of Revelation) and what is fulfilled in reality according to the prophecy is what I am making known to the churches, worldwide, today," said Chairman Lee Man-Hee, as he boldly set forth a round of weekly seminars titled "Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God's New Covenant," to be held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

Chairman Lee emphasized that the purpose of the seminars on Revelation, which started October 18th and will run through December 27th, is in accordance with the words of the Bible "to give you this testimony for the churches" (Rev 22:16) by "the one who heard and saw" (Rev 22:8).

According to his explanation, the key to understanding the book of Revelation begins with the meaning of revelation. It is "to open and to show (what was sealed and unseen)," and there is a point in time when the prophecies recorded in the past are fulfilled (revealed) in reality.

It is recorded in chapter 1 of Revelation that Apostle John sends Jesus' letters to the seven churches in Asia, which is described as one of the book's mysteries (Rev 1:4, 1:20). Chairman Lee explained that the record of sending letters to the seven churches is a prophecy and is fulfilled in reality at the time of the Jesus' second coming. Accordingly, the mysteries of the Bible were not known when the book of Revelation was written, but are known only by "the one who heard and saw all the events of the book when the record of prophecy is fulfilled in reality."

In two days, the seminar on chapter 1 of Revelation by Chairman Lee exceeded 300,000 views on YouTube around the world, including 5,000 views from Christian leaders.

Since August, 25 African churches with 10,000 members signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The church stated that 18 additional churches will sign MOUs to raise awareness of understanding this era and promote the development of their lives of faith.

Watch the seminar by searching "Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God's New Covenant" on YouTube or through the link https://www.youtube.com/c/ShincheonjiChurchofJesus. Seminars will be available every Mondays and Thursdays at 1AM (UTC) until December 27th.

