The Growing popularity of premium bicycles around the world is attributable to the increasing acceptance of premium bicycle that provide better riding and safety features. These bicycles are built using advanced technologies and modern designs by incorporating high- end materials to offer comfort and durability. The major reason for the growth of premium bicycle is increasing average disposable income and increasing dual household income. The increasing demand for premium bicycles is increasing the demand for the high- quality components and uniqueness in the bicycle tire. Such factors increase the revenue of the bicycle tire manufactures. Therefore, the growing demand for premium bicycles is expected to drive the demand for the market. Technavio's market research analysts have predicted that the bicycle tires market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.







Government initiatives to promote bicycle market

The national governments of several nations have been promoting bicycle as an alternate means of transportation by providing incentives. The governments of several countries are also encouraging bicycle rental systems to contribute to the increase in the use of bicycles for commuting. Therefore, such initiatives to promote the use of bicycles is expected to accelerate the demand for bicycles which will result in an increase in demand in the market.

Low demand for high- end mountain bicycles in emerging countries

The mountain bicycles tires generate higher revenue for bicycle tire manufacturers. Thus, the slow adoption of mountain bicycles in emerging countries will pose a considerable challenge to the vendors operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The bicycle tires market is fragmented since the market has a number of companies. The government in many parts of the world are investing in improved infrastructural facilities to encourage cycling, therefore many cities have devised an elaborate bicycle master plan. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



