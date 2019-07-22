The Big Cool - Erik Runyan Jewelers Named America's Coolest Jewelry Store

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Runyan Jewelers (ERJ) is America's 2019 Coolest Store, according to INSTORE magazine, the jewelry industry's most trusted and respected publication.

INSTORE's judges evaluated jewelry stores based on their backstories, interiors, exteriors, marketing efforts, online presence, and what INSTORE calls "the most important intangible: individuality."

The Big Cool Award From INSTORE Magazine , the jewelry industry's most trusted and respected publication. Under The Canoe at Erik Runyan Jewelers

Winners were placed in one of two categories: Big Cool (six or more full-time employees) and Small Cool (five or fewer full-time employees). Awarded every year since 2002, it represents "creative approaches to doing business as well as aesthetically-pleasing retail environments." ERJ was awarded the Big Cool and will be featured in the magazine as well as the cover of the August 2019 edition.

"When I saw a photo of an inverted canoe-chandelier hanging from Erik Runyan Jewelers 18-foot ceilings, I wanted to meet the people who put it there," remembers Eileen McClelland, Managing Editor of INSTORE Magazine. "What draws me to ERJ is not just the canoe. It's their spirit of adventure, the sea and wide-open spaces are reflected in the store design and ambience. It's the special sauce of their individuality."

"When Leslie and I were planning the interior design of our new store, we came across a light fixture in Portland we loved, a hollowed-out canoe hanging upside down from the ceiling, with lights mounted inside," Erik Runyan, Captain of ERJ, recalls, "we finally found a handmade wooden canoe for sale atop a houseboat on the Willamette River." Later, the canoe-chandelier set the tone for the store's nautical-inspired theme next to the Columbia River and the basis for their branding campaign.

ERJ also features an operational ship's wheel, plank wood flooring, welcome aboard sign, custom compass rose wood floor medallion, Erik's father's refurbished, turn-of-the-century jewelry cases, the original cash register and safe used by Erik's great-grandfather, W.L. Runyan. ERJ represents five generations and 100 years of quality customer service in the Vancouver community.

Nominees were encouraged to tout their store's community outreach, what makes their staff cool, and how that translates into exceptional customer experiences.

Finalists were selected by INSTORE editors. Judging panel included experts in store design, merchandising, jewelry designers and retailers with an extensive knowledge of the broader business community.

Erik's great-grandfather started it all from a watch bench in the bus depot in the early 1900s, where the Pacific Coast Highway stopped at the Columbia River for the ferry crossing. In 1917, Runyan's Jewelers was born. "Leslie, myself and our crew are extremely proud of this 'Big Cool' award. We all strive to give our customers a truly unique in-store experience with contemporary jewelry techniques while honoring our history," said Runyan.

CONTACT PERSON:

Erik Runyan

Captain

Erik Runyan Jewelers

501 Main Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

360-699-1917

218529@email4pr.com

ABOUT ERIK RUNYAN JEWELERS

A fifth generation family owned jewelry store. Since 1917, ERJ provides a wide range of statement making pieces from rings and earrings to bracelets and finely crafted bridal jewelry. ERJ specializes in custom jewelry design, estate/vintage jewelry, engagement & wedding jewelry.

ABOUT INSTORE MAGAZINE

INSTORE Magazine is the premier resource for America's independently-owned jewelry stores. INSTORE is published by SmartWork Media. Eileen McClelland - Managing Editor.

SOURCE Erik Runyan Jewelers