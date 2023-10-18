The Big Dill® to Host Epic Gathering of 10,000 Pickle Enthusiasts for The World's Largest Pickle Party® in Celebration of National Pickle Day

BALTIMORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Dill®, the leading authority in the world of pickles, proudly announces the "official" pre-party block party for National Pickle Day 2023 with The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party®. This thrilling two-day extravaganza will grace the vibrant Power Plant Live! on November 11th and 12th, poised to welcome an impressive 10,000 pickle enthusiasts from all corners of the nation.

Pickle Girls The World's Largest Pickle Party

The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party® promises a dynamic fusion of entertainment, music, and an abundance of pickle-inspired delights and activities throughout the bustling block party. Organized by The Big Dill, the world's largest pickle community with over 700,000 followers, this event has already seen remarkable success, with 8,000 tickets sold. The celebration will feature renowned brands such as Frank's REDHOT®, PickleJuice®, Bob's Pickle Pops, and The Original Pickle Shot®, along with the viral TikTok sensation, Bad Addiction Boutique. This collaborative effort will unite pickle lovers worldwide for an unforgettable celebration.

What Can I Expect at The World's Largest Pickle Party?

Prepare to immerse yourself in pickle paradise with over 55 vendors offering delectable pickle samples to all ticket holders. The weekend's entertainment will include performances by Not Leaving Sober, KONO Nation, GoodMan Fiske, and The Philadelphia Mummers. Embark on a culinary journey with an array of pickle-infused delights, including pickle pizza, pickle grilled cheese, pickle fries, pickle soup, and even pickle ice cream, in addition to traditional state fair food favorites.

The festival will also showcase The World Pickle Eating Championship® and the ever-popular Brine Chug Challenge, leaving attendees in awe. Don't miss the chance to meet beloved mascots Dilly "The" Pickle®, The RAVENS Poe, and The Orioles Bird. Additionally, Pickle Plaza will feature Chris Bruce & Kim Becker, delivering an interactive, crowd-engaging live show with contests and prizes.

Tickets and Exclusive Opportunities

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind experience are available now, with prices ranging from $21.99 to $89.99. Secure your spot at www.bigdill.com and elevate your experience by selecting from ticket tiers offering exclusive merchandise, a VIP brunch, early entry privileges, and more.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Contact: Gina Richmond

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1 443-604-5203

About The Big Dill®

Pioneering a pickle revolution since 2019, The Big Dill® has built a robust pickle community of over 700,000 people. The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party® has established itself as the premier pickle event worldwide, and it's gearing up to kick off a national tour in 2024.

