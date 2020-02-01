The Big Game Half Time Show will Dance to the Rhythm of Colombia

The Colombian star will demonstrate why she is one of the most original global artists.

Her performance will be just a sample of the rhythm you may feel in Colombia.

Also, 24 dancers from Jennifer Lopez's crew are part of Swing Latino, a dance group that is coming from Cali, Colombia— "The World Capital of Salsa".

The presence of this Latin American country will be extended beyond music and dance. Guacamole, the dish that cannot be missed this Sunday, will have the Colombian touch thanks to more than 541 tons of avocado that were exported for the game from Cartagena to the United States.

"The commercial and sporting dates worldwide will always be a good scenario for Colombia to continue making its national flavors and talent known. The hass avocado, which has been the great revitalizer of the Colombian fruit Agri export basket in 2019, has more and more participation in a world-class event such as the Super Bowl," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

Colombian hass avocado is increasingly desired by the United States market. According to figures from the Government DANE Statistic Agency and ProColombia analysis, between January and November 2019, sales to the United States reached US $3.5 million—an increase of more than 470% compared to the same period of 2018.

Jorge Enrique Restrepo, executive director of Corpohass, The Entity in charge of the Exports of hass avocado in Colombia said that "in the three weeks prior to the Super Bowl there is a 30% increase in avocado consumption in the United States in relation to the average. This fruit comes mainly from Mexico, California and now Colombia, which is increasing its exports considerably to that market."

