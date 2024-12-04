The Big Ho-Ho-Holiday Hunt is on - Win Up to $100 Gift Card with Big Lots' Holiday Treasure Hunt

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (OTC: BIGGQ) unveiled its BIG Ho-Ho Holiday Hunt, a treasure hunt where customers can find one of three hidden holiday cards featuring gift card vouchers valued at $20, $50, or $100. The BIG Ho-Ho-Holiday Hunt starts this Saturday, December 7th, and continues each Saturday leading up to Christmas (December 7, 14, 21) in Big Lots stores nationwide.

Find a surprise holiday card in-store and get a Big Lots gift card! The search is on Dec 7, 14, 21.

Each Saturday morning, a clue will be shared with customers via in-store signage and on Big Lots' Facebook and Instagram stories to inform shoppers where they should hunt to find the hidden holiday card vouchers. Customers who find the hidden holiday cards will be instructed to take it to an associate to exchange it for a gift card.

"Finding unexpected treasures and fantastic name brand items at amazing prices is what makes shopping at Big Lots so special," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "This holiday season, we're excited to spread even more joy with our Big Ho-Ho-Holiday Hunt. We invite our customers to join in on the fun and discover delightful surprises in our stores as we celebrate the thrill of the bargain hunt together."

The holiday gift card vouchers will feature varying purple, green, and red colors with a $20, $50 or $100 gift card amount. There will be three gift cards total each Saturday per store*. Additional Terms of Participation can be found online: www.biglots.com/page/hunt.

*No purchase necessary. Only 1 holiday card featuring the gift card voucher can be found and redeemed per customer per Saturday (December 7, 14, & 21). Associates (and their family or household members) cannot participate in this event. Not valid in closing store locations.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more.

