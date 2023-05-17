The Big I of Kentucky Names Carroll Media Corp as its Official Media Partner

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big I of Kentucky, the leading trade association for independent insurance agents in Kentucky, is pleased to announce its official media partnership with Carroll Media Corp, a leading media company specializing in the insurance industry.

Carroll Media Corp will serve as the official media partner for the Big I Kentucky, providing extensive coverage of the association's events, conferences and initiatives. The partnership aims to bring more visibility to Big I of Kentucky and promote the association's mission to support and empower independent insurance agents in the state.

"We are thrilled to partner with Carroll Media Corp and leverage their expertise in the insurance industry to bring more visibility to our association and the important work we do," said Tara Purvis, President & CEO. "We look forward to working with Carroll Media Corp to provide our members and the broader insurance community with insightful and informative content."

As part of the partnership, Carroll Media Corp will also have a prominent presence at the association's events, providing coverage and updates to its audience.

"We are honored to be named the official media partner of Big I of Kentucky and to work with such a respected and influential organization," said Carroll Media Corp CEO, DJ Carroll. "Our mission aligns with the Big I of Kentucky's, and we are excited to provide valuable content and insights to the association's members and the insurance community."

The partnership between the Big I of Kentucky and Carroll Media Corp initiated in January of 2023.

For more information about the Big I of Kentucky, visit https://www.bigiky.org/. For more information about Carroll Media Corp, visit https://www.carroll.media/.

Contact:
Amanda Black, Integrator
502.353.2569
[email protected]

SOURCE Carroll Media Corp

