The Big Lots Foundation Pledges $200,000 to Support Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief and Recovery Efforts

Donations will support local relief efforts across Florida and North Carolina through the United Way's Disaster Relief Fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Lots Foundation is donating $200,000 to support relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton through the United Way as it responds to critical needs including emergency shelter, food and water, as well as long-term rebuilding and recovery efforts.

The United Way will bring together corporate partners, its network and other nonprofits through Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton Disaster Relief and Recovery Funds to assist those affected. United Way will continue to work closely with their emergency operation centers and other nonprofits to meet immediate needs and long-term rebuilding efforts.

"We are incredibly grateful to the United Way for their unwavering dedication in providing essential support and services to communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, where many of our stores, associates, and loyal customers are impacted," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "The United Way's direct assistance is instrumental in helping these communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of these devastating hurricanes."

Administered by the Columbus Partnership, the Big Lots Foundation is a nonprofit that is funded through the support and generosity of partners, associates and customers through point-of-sale campaigns and other fundraising efforts held throughout the year.

"Donations play a critical role in hurricane recovery efforts, providing the necessary resources to rebuild communities and restore hope," said Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, President & CEO of United Way of North Carolina. "Contributions allow us to respond swiftly, ensuring that families and businesses affected have access to shelter, food, and essential services.

In addition, Big Lots is collaborating with its local store leaders to expedite financial assistance via the Big Lots Employee Assistance Fund (BLEAF). This fund, established in 2017, is financed through donations from associates and has provided more than $2.3 million in support to those facing personal hardships.

If you or someone you know needs expert, compassionate assistance in finding non-emergency resources, call 211 or visit 211.org. This essential service connects people to crucial non-emergency services in their local community, including food, shelter, cleanup support and more.

About Big Lots

Big Lots is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products. The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than $176 million of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit biglots.com.

About the United Way

United Way mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. True to our founding spirit, where there is a need in our communities, there is a United Way. We bring a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs. Our reach across tens of thousands of communities means that we can share innovations and scale impact to improve lives around the world. Learn more at UnitedWay.org.

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.