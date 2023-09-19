The Big Reveal: Global University Visibility (GUV) Rankings Announce Top 300 Universities

19 Sep, 2023, 08:47 ET

WASHINGTON , Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global University Visibility (GUV) Rankings have revealed their list of the world's most renowned educational institutions, expanding beyond the Top 100 to include 300 prominent universities across the globe. The GUV Ranking by American Caldwell offers a closer look into the universities commanding the most mindshare and visibility in 2023.

Top 50 Global Universities by Location.
Global University Visibility (GUV) Rankings.
"The GUV rankings introduce a new dimension to traditional metrics, offering a valuable tool for prospective students to evaluate less well-known universities based on their brand awareness among the general public and potential employers," said Nino Kader, Partner at American Caldwell.

The ranking brings sixteen (16) new universities into the coveted Top 100.

The additions hail from Australia (Monash University, UNSW Sydney, University of Queensland), Belgium (KU Leuven), China (Zhejiang), Germany (RWTH Aachen), the United Kingdom (London School of Economics), and the United States (Indiana University, Arizona State, Michigan State, University of Southern California, University of Central Florida, University of Georgia, Northeastern University, Virginia Tech, University of Utah, and University of Houston).

The U.S. dominates the higher echelons of the ranking with 70% of the universities in the Top 50.

Many of the universities ranked in the Top 50 are separated by less than 2%. While Harvard University tops the list with a visibility score that is 30% higher than MIT's score in second place, Cornell University holds only a 0.27% edge over the University of Toronto, which ranks fifth.

Sixteen universities dropped out of the Top 100, among them is the Ivy League's Dartmouth College which experienced the most drastic drop, plummeting from 96th to 182nd.

About the GUV Rankings

The Global University Visibility rankings aim to serve as a resource for students, parents, administrators and policymakers by tracking universities and their prominence in the public sphere. For more information, visit https://www.americancaldwell.com/guv-rankings.

About American Caldwell

American Caldwell, publisher of the GUV rankings, is a leading global higher ed marketing and research firm based in Washington DC. American Caldwell partners with universities to develop strategies to elevate the institutional brand and reputation utilizing data-driven insights to strengthen strategic positioning. To learn more, visit https://www.americancaldwell.com.

Media Contact:

George Williams
American Caldwell
1-202-945-9747
[email protected]

