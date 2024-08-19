The "Big Shrink": Americans are pulling back as prices rise - over 1 in 4 hit their limit on the prices of household staples

87% are "fed up" with rising prices, and 27% are unwilling to pay more than current prices, or will cut daily essentials from their shopping lists

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricing pressures have caused Americans to pull back, with over 6 in 10 (62%) saying their 'purchasing power' and income in relation to prices is decreasing – and their money doesn't go as far as it used to (82%). A majority (79%) note household goods like cereal and chips dwindling in serving sizes, according to new research from Empower, a leader in financial planning, investing, and advice.

Some 78% are using more of their budget on essential items, and 27% have hit a pricing limit, and aren't willing to pay anything more for many grocery staples, or will cut the items from their shopping lists. Prices are 20% more expensive than February 2020 according to CPI data1 – so consumers would need to pay $1,218 now for their dollars to have the same purchasing power as $1,000 in 2020.2 Consumers say they'll quit buying goods including:

Coffee : Over a third of people aren't willing to pay even $1 more for a cup of joe.

: Over a third of people aren't willing to pay even more for a cup of joe. Bread : 1 in 5 Gen X will stop buying loaves of bread if the price increases by more than a buck.

: 1 in 5 Gen X will stop buying loaves of bread if the price increases by more than a buck. Fresh produce : 1 in 5 Gen Z will chop fresh fruits and vegetables from their shopping lists if the price increases by $1 .

: 1 in 5 Gen Z will chop fresh fruits and vegetables from their shopping lists if the price increases by . Snacks: 20% of Millennials are not willing to pay one dollar more for snack foods like bags of chips or chocolate bars.

Quality and quantity

Almost half (45%) of people notice a change in quality of items they've been buying for years – 79% say there are less chips in the bag, and 54% say that chocolate costs more, but doesn't taste as good. Price increases can influence loyalty, too: around 75% of Americans say it turns them off from a brand, and many are switching over to generic/store-owned brands (77%). Three in four believe the higher prices go, the less they're getting in return.

Sizes aren't the only thing getting smaller: Americans believe Time is Money, and 29% say their amount of free time is shrinking, feeling priced out of enjoying it (58%) as costs have risen. Nearly half of Americans feel priced out of retiring at the age they want (49%), along with financial goals like home ownership (48%), leaving an inheritance (50%) and paying for a college degree (41%). The sentiment extends to starting a business (38%) or buying a piece of one, through investing in the stock market (40%).

Still, optimism remains: 28% of Americans think prices will keep dropping before the end of this year. A third feel they have the opportunity to grow financially by paying down debt (33%) and investing (17%).

More findings:

Inflation generation : 87% say they're "fed up" with rising prices. Baby Boomers are the least willing to pay more than products' current prices.

: 87% say they're "fed up" with rising prices. Baby Boomers are the least willing to pay more than products' current prices. The long and short on goals : 47% of Americans say they have less disposable income. But inflation is taking a slice out of larger money goals, too: 35% have less in emergency savings, 24% say their net worth is shrinking and 17% worry they'll have to work longer to retire.

: 47% of Americans say they have less disposable income. But inflation is taking a slice out of larger money goals, too: 35% have less in emergency savings, 24% say their net worth is shrinking and 17% worry they'll have to work longer to retire. Tipflation and fees: 45% say they are being asked to tip more in places where they didn't tip 10 years ago. Nearly three-quarters (73%) say extra fees are being added where they haven't had to pay in the past.

45% say they are being asked to tip more in places where they didn't tip 10 years ago. Nearly three-quarters (73%) say extra fees are being added where they haven't had to pay in the past. Stocking up : In the last year to save money, 53% switched to a generic brand, 34% downloaded a store's app for rewards/coupons and 21% purchased a store membership to get benefits like free shipping.

: In the last year to save money, 53% switched to a generic brand, 34% downloaded a store's app for rewards/coupons and 21% purchased a store membership to get benefits like free shipping. Getting smaller : 68% say new houses are getting smaller, but not cheaper. More than half (57%) say streaming services have increased prices, but there is less content.

: 68% say new houses are getting smaller, but not cheaper. More than half (57%) say streaming services have increased prices, but there is less content. Dreaming it: Close to a third (30%) would sacrifice their vacation time in order to achieve their financial goals; 1 in 5 would give up their dream home (22%).

Close to a third (30%) would sacrifice their vacation time in order to achieve their financial goals; 1 in 5 would give up their dream home (22%). Up and down: 37% like the concept of dynamic pricing, even at a grocery store. Two in 5 plan to split more prices with family and friends to make ends meet.

Visit The Currency™ to read Empower's full research report, "The Big Shrink."

*ABOUT THE STUDY

The Empower "The Big Shrink" study is based on online survey responses from 2,203 Americans ages 18+ fielded by Morning Consult between March 22nd–24th, 2024. The survey is weighted to be nationally representative of U.S. adults (aged 18+).

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower, a leader in financial planning, investing, and advice, is dedicated to creating financial freedom through people and technology. It administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets for more than 18.6 million individuals3 and is recognized as the nation's second-largest retirement services provider in the U.S.4 by total participants. Connect with us on Empower.com, and subscribe to The Currency™ for the latest money news and views shaping how we live, work and play.

