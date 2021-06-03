The Big Tech Campus Within Your Fingertips Designed for the Future of Work

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PERKS, a new leading player in the People Support Space has officially launched their work-life balance marketplace replicating the big tech campus experience large tech companies like Google offer their employees. Now any organization can offer great team support with PERKS and alleviate the administrative work for your HR team so they can focus on the human component of culture.

Working with renowned People Researchers and Data Scientists, PERKS knows a positive company culture combined with positive employee experience brings success. Traditionally, large enterprises like Google or Facebook have been favored by top talent for leveraging unlimited resources to supplement both components. However, as the modern workplace materializes, PERKS empowers any organization—regardless of size, location or budget—to cultivate great culture and employee recognition through gifting credits that can be used to purchase over 600+ company-curated products and experiences on the PERKS Marketplace.

Dominik Pantelides, CEO and Co-Founder has built and scaled many companies in the technology space. With his combined experience, he has formulated the importance of maintaining a positive company culture as the foundation of every organization. PERKS was birthed out of the awareness of changes in employee expectations, while allowing smaller businesses to grow and compete with enterprises.

"PERKS is dedicated to ensuring employee satisfaction and retention through our services. We work with renowned People Researchers and Data Scientists to create a detailed Culture & People Support Report Card which helps organizations understand their current support system through science and effectively improve their score by implementing PERKS. This empowers organizations to deeply understand productivity, performance and turnover of their people," says Dominik.

DroneBase, a leading company in drone surveillance and imaging, has partnered with PERKS to offer industry-leading benefits to their employees around the United States. "As a leader of a fast-growing start-up, I immediately saw the value of using PERKS for my team. PERKS makes it easy to deliver company culture to my team and show that we truly value their hard work," says Nick Osgood, Head of Operations, DroneBase.

About PERKS

PERKS was founded in January 2020 by seasoned technology entrepreneurs, industry veterans, and renowned technologists as an answer to the future workplace. PERKS' mission is to provide an easy, customizable solution for organizations to cultivate great culture and employee recognition, regardless of size, location, or budget.

About DroneBase

DroneBase is a leading aerial data analytics company, which provides businesses with a platform to leverage the world's largest Pilot Network to make better decisions about their most critical assets. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company is the trusted, go-to software platform for worldwide enterprise clients spanning industries such as renewable energy, insurance, telecommunications, construction, real estate, and media. DroneBase has completed over 100,000 commercial missions flown in over 70 countries and in all 50 states. The company was incubated by Y Combinator and has raised $32 million in funding from FLIR Systems, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Pritzker Group, Valor Equity Partners, Razi Ventures, Accel Partners, SV Angel and DJI.

www.dronebase.com

Media Contact

Anwar Ahmad

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

347-206-5651

SOURCE PERKS