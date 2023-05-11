The biggest AAPI event in NYC

NYC's Exclusive Pocket Concierge Service, The Scene to host Slashie Summit - an annual event that celebrates South Asian stories, after party at The Crown Rooftop in NYC

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scene New York, an exclusive pocket concierge service and web app, is excited to announce its partnership with the Slashie Summit for the official after-party at The Crown in the Lower East Side. The event will take place on May 13th, 2023, and promises to be one of the most exclusive and fun events of the year.

The Slashie Summit is an annual event that celebrates the growing trend of professionals who have multiple careers, or "slashies," and the unique challenges they face. The event features a series of workshops, panels, and networking opportunities aimed at helping attendees grow their personal brands and careers.

The after-party will be the perfect way to cap off a day of learning and networking. The Crown, located on the 21st floor of Hotel 50 Bowery, boasts stunning views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines, and a vibrant atmosphere. Guests will be treated to a night of music, drinks, and networking with other like-minded professionals.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Slashie for this year's after-party and Trisha (Founder of Brown Girl Magazine + Slashie Connects) and I have been working closely to make this a truly memorable night. Since Trisha & I first connected in 2021, we've been wanting to collaborate in a big way and it couldn't get bigger or more special than this, given that it is AAPI month as well," said Ridhima Kalani, CEO of The Scene. Tickets for the Slashie Summit after-party at The Crown are now available for purchase on Luma . For more information, visit the official website of The Scene or the Slashie Summit website.

About The Scene:

The Scene is a one-stop shop for on-demand, instant personalized recommendations and guaranteed reservations at restaurants, bars, cafes, and clubs in NYC. It saves your time by getting you recommendations that fit your exact preferences + taking your every need into account and then guaranteeing reservations at those very spots, in seconds —essentially cutting out the need to spend several minutes consulting lifestyle blogs/ social media and then look through reservation platforms. It is quite literally a life hack for your social life and your personal "pocket concierge". Sign up here: https://web.thesceneny.com/

CONTACT: Ridhima Kalani [email protected]

SOURCE The Scene