The Biggest Baby Shower Ever is Back in Los Angeles as Big City Moms Celebrates 15th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big City Moms is excited to announce they are returning to Los Angeles to host their signature event, The Biggest Baby Shower Ever, and kick off the 2020 event series. This is the first official event since last fall's merger with The Baby Show Series, and is being held on Wednesday, March 18th at the California Market Center from 4:30-9:00PM. This year marks the 15th Anniversary for Big City Moms and The Biggest Baby Shower Ever™ as the must-attend event for new and expectant families to experience and explore everything they need to know about baby and parenting all in one place. This one-night only event will showcase the Big City Moms show floor where families can get a first look and test the hottest new baby gear, attend educational seminars from renowned parenting experts and have the opportunity to speak face to face with top national brands.

Attendees can also take advantage of one-night only specials curated just for them. Shopping discounts from brands such as Tula, Boppy, ezpz, 4moms and more, will all be available throughout the evening. All attendees receive full access to the show floor, lounges, activities, samples, seminars, lite bites and the chance to win prizes like strollers, carriers, and other products. During the event, guests can also expect to see highlights and new product launches from major brands.

The refreshed Orbit Baby Travel System will be showcased, with the line that includes the G5 Stroller with patented SmartHub™ docking technology, the G5 Infant Car Seat with patented StrongArm™ technology, and the updated G5 Bassinet, all in a new, on-trend color palette with new innovative features and details to adapt to today's modern family.

The mamaRoo Sleep Bassinet, a smart sleep system that mimics the natural motions of popular mamaRoo Infant Seat and has 5 unique motions, will also be on display and available for purchase.

Other new products attendees can look forward to seeing are the Sonata® Smart Breast Pump with PersonalFit Flex™ Breast Shields from Medela, and UPPA Baby new gear such as the Vista V2 Stroller and extended line of innovative new designs.

Big City Moms is also excited to welcome bombol as a first time exhibitor with their line of pop-up booster and bouncer seats.

Big City Moms has also partnered with some of the nation's top influencers who will also be present at the event and to interact with brands as well as attendees.

Additionally, Big City Moms is pleased to announce that Dr. Harvey Karp, CEO + Founder, Happiest Baby, and one of America's most-trusted pediatricians and child development experts will be featured within the hotly anticipated seminar series. Cheryl Petran from LA's renowned Pump Station will also be moderating one of the seminars where attendees can learn from local experts about health and wellness for mom, baby and family, during pregnancy and postpartum.

Big City Moms™ has been a staple in the national parenting circuit and reaches more than a million people monthly through its offline and online social channels. This is the consecutive 6th year for The Biggest Family Shower Ever™ to take place in downtown Los Angeles since launching their signature Biggest Baby Shower Events across the country.

ABOUT BIG CITY MOMS

Founded in 2004, Big City Moms("BCM") (www.bigcitymoms.com) has become the nation's largest resource for new and expectant parents. Through a vibrant social and online community and its signature Biggest Baby and Family Showers, BCM has developed an avid and engaging community of parents-to-be and new parents who want to be educated about the top brands, products and services for their growing family.

Distilling from the baby industry's vast assortment of products and gear, Big City Moms brings together top brands and experts whom are well-researched, parent-focused and hip. Within each of its nine Showers across seven cities, BCM curates the best collection of baby items and information to help educate new parents navigate life with a newborn and beyond.

BCM has been featured in major media outlets including Good Morning America, Today, NY1, WNBC, WCBS, Newsday, New York Post, The Daily News, Yahoo! Shine, Us, People, Good Day LA and more. Big City Moms is the ultimate parenting resource every parent needs.

SOURCE Big City Moms

Related Links

https://www.bigcitymoms.com

