The Biggest Grilling Season Ever is Here, and You're Not Ready

DENVER, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of grills and smokers during the pandemic increased 39% compared to the same period the year previous year, according to a new report from The NPD Group, a U.S. retail tracking service. Grill manufacturers are responding to this surge in sales by ramping up production and also releasing new products.

BBQ Dragon is one grill company that has a reputation for creating innovative grill tools. They have just announced three brand-new products for this season that BBQ and grilling fans will wish they had:

BBQ Dragon's Bristle-Free Chainmail Grill Brush BBQ Dragon's Chimney of Insanity XL and Regular Size Comparison

The "Chainmail" Grill Brush: If you're worried about the danger of swallowing a wire bristle from regular grill brushes, this patent-pending brush uses "chainmail" like medieval knights wore for armor to clean the grill more safely.

The "Double-Extreme" Grill Light: The world's only double-headed LED grill and utility light, the two super-bright LED's are mounted on separate goosenecks, so you can light two areas – the grill, and your prep surface, for example. Clips anywhere you need bright light

The Chimney of Insanity "XL" version: BBQ Dragon's popular charcoal chimney works with their BBQ Dragon grill fan to start charcoal in just 2 minutes – and they have just released this "XL" version, which they claim is the largest charcoal chimney made.

"The huge surge in sales created by the Pandemic gave us the opportunity to launch some new products," said BBQ Dragon's head of product development, George Prior. "Our brand is built on the idea that better grill tools inspire better BBQ," said Prior, "So we're really compelled to design tools and accessories that are actually better. And that's not always easy – but neither is smoking a good brisket, and that's why we're all here."

The company's new "Chainmail Grill Brush" solves a well-known health danger of grilling: the accidental ingestion of steel bristles from grill cleaning brushes. According to Prior, the "bristle-free" brush solutions currently available use coiled wires instead of straight bristles. In Prior's testing, these brushes still wear out and allow wires to break off the coils, resulting in loose broken wires in food. BBQ Dragon's patent-pending solution cleans the grill with a woven net of chain links that are both less likely to break free, and less dangerous if accidentally swallowed.

As a result of the company's emphasis on innovation, their products actually look different from other brands of grill accessories. The new "Double-Extreme Grill Light" clearly shows this visual difference: With two separate LED lamps on two long stainless steel goose necks, the light immediately looks completely different from any other light we've seen. The distinctive clip and handle holds 4 AA batteries and does seem to clip just about anywhere.

All three of the newly-added products are available on Amazon.com and online at major retailers like Target, Home Depot, and Lowes, as well as the company's website at bbqdragon.com.

BBQ Dragon is a popular grill accessories brand with 50 innovative products in their catalog. The creators of the BBQ Dragon Fan and the 2-minute charcoal Chimney of Insanity, their mission is to create innovative products that inspire customers to excel at BBQ and at life. They believe that good tools inspire good BBQ, and good BBQ inspires good living.

