The biggest ninja show in "NARUTO" history! An ultra-large-scale project is born in Kyoto!

Long-run performances confirmed to start in February 2027! A brand-new ninja show of unprecedented scale is born at Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto!

Its name: Ninja Show "NARUTO"

Rewriting the history of entertainment, a "NARUTO" like no one has ever seen before is about to begin!

KYOTO, Japan, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to all "NARUTO" fans and Japanese culture enthusiasts worldwide, a non-verbal "ninja" live show—the Ninja Show "NARUTO" project is officially launching! The show is directed by Go Ueki, who has brought numerous globally popular works to the stage, including "Attack on Titan" and "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon"! Furthermore, Neil Dorward, renowned for his work with "Cirque du Soleil," joins as the Global Creative Consultant. This powerful collaboration between top-tier creators from Japan and the US will deliver an unprecedented immersive experience and ignite absolute excitement.

Ninja Show "NARUTO" Key Visual & Teaser Video

Minamiza Theatre × "NARUTO" – The Frontline of Japanese Content Captivating the World

The stage for this ultra-large-scale project is "Minamiza Theatre," standing in Shijo-Kawaramachi, the center of Kyoto, which attracts attention from all over the world.

A sacred place of performing arts with a long history, it is beloved as a landmark of the city.

A hybrid entertainment of traditional culture × pop culture × ninja newly born at Minamiza Theatre, Ninja Show "NARUTO" is a non-verbal live show that everyone can enjoy without relying on words. It will be the latest experiential content that domestic and international tourists cannot afford to miss.

Nelke Planning and S-SIZE, which have been producing stage adaptations of manga and anime for many years, are gathering their wisdom and pouring all of their technology into this historic, largest-scale challenge!

Please look forward to the non-verbal "ninja" live show, Ninja Show "NARUTO"!

What is Ninja Show "NARUTO"?

Ninja Show "NARUTO" is a non-verbal live show (non-verbal / using no dialogue) that depicts "ninjas," traditional legendary figures of Japan, using the manga "NARUTO," a modern global IP that Japan is proud of, as a symbolic theme.

It expresses the ninjutsu of "NARUTO" through a fusion of physical expressions—such as live-actor action, acrobatics, and aerial stunts—with cutting-edge technology like projection mapping and illusions, utilizing the comprehensive stage mechanisms of Minamiza Theatre, which boasts numerous stage tricks unique to a Kabuki theatre.

While depicting the story of the "NARUTO" Childhood Saga, where Naruto Uzumaki grows alongside his comrades in the Hidden Leaf Village, this is a completely new "ninja" show that everyone can enjoy without relying on words, aiming to become a new staple of Kyoto tourism!

Creator Profiles

Director: Go Ueki

The leading figure of non-verbal direction, captivating audiences in 20 countries worldwide.

A director at the forefront of pushing Japanese entertainment to global standards.

Specializing in overwhelming visual expressions that fuse extreme physical acrobatics with cutting-edge projection mapping and lighting technology at a high level. He is widely known as a pioneer of non-verbal direction, crossing the language barrier and drawing audiences from more than 20 countries around the world.

In staging Japan's proud IPs, he balances deep respect for the original work with innovative expression. In 2024, the New York run of "Attack on Titan" -the Musical- met with massive success, and in 2026, the long-run performance of "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon" Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- drew great attention, showcasing his unique and unparalleled presence in both domestic and international creative scenes.

Global Creative Consultant: Neil Dorward

The director behind "Cirque du Soleil"

A world-class creator active for over 20 years in the fields of theater and television.

At "Cirque du Soleil," the world's premier circus entertainment group, he has participated as a co-creator and director in multiple productions. For Hawaii's first resident show "'Auana" and Las Vegas's "Mad Apple," he led the creation from concept development to stage production.

His work spans highly acclaimed productions across Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.

In the "Circus 1903" and "The Illusionists" series, he served as co-creator and director, contributing to their success starting from their premiere at the Sydney Opera House to West End and Broadway.

He is one of the top creators leading the global live entertainment scene.

Comments

We present the comments and enthusiasm for this production from Director Go Ueki and Global Creative Consultant Neil Dorward.

Go Ueki

I am incredibly honored to be directing Ninja Show "NARUTO".

It is a great privilege to bring the globally beloved 'NARUTO' to life in such a special place as the historic Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto. I am already thrilled to be involved in a work that has captured the hearts of so many people for so long.

Without forgetting the bonds with comrades, conviction, and respect for the ninja culture that Japan proudly presents to the world, I will approach the creation of this piece with utmost care and dedication, step by step.

Our cast and staff are fully committed to creating a stage experience that makes everyone in the audience feel as if they are traveling through the world of "NARUTO".

I look forward to meeting everyone at Minamiza Theatre, Kyoto.

Neil Dorward

It is an absolute honor to join this project and collaborate with Director Go Ueki and the amazing Japanese creative team.

I am incredibly excited to contribute to a production worthy of the great history and visually dynamic world of "NARUTO".

'NARUTO' has captivated global audiences for years with its rich storytelling, unforgettable characters, and universal themes of perseverance, friendship, and courage. It is a great honor to help bring that spirit to the stage in a brand-new way.

What makes this project truly special is the opportunity to innovate in a venue with such rich cultural history as Minamiza Theatre.

I am confident that by combining Japanese artistry, theatrical innovation, and the spirit of 'NARUTO', we will create something truly extraordinary.

Teaser Video

YURI TAKAHASHI is confirmed to play Naruto Uzumaki in the first run!

A teaser video filmed at Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto is now available!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xz2C4JL8X0I

About "NARUTO"

A shonen manga series by Masashi Kishimoto that was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Met with immediate popularity following its initial publication in 1999, the series went on to receive an anime adaptation that commenced broadcasting in 2002.

The manga concluded in 2014 with its 700th chapter. Global events, games, and merchandise continue to be released even after its completion, making it a masterpiece representing Japan.

It has received immense praise overseas, with total worldwide circulation exceeding 250 million copies. In 2006, the main character, Naruto Uzumaki, was selected as the only fictional character in Newsweek Japan's special feature "100 Japanese People Respected by the World."

The sequel series, "BORUTO: Naruto Next Generations" (Supervisor: Masashi Kishimoto / Art: Mikio Ikemoto), is currently being serialized in V Jump.

【Official】 NARUTO OFFICIAL SITE: https://naruto-official.com/

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社

About Minamiza Theatre, Kyoto

"Minamiza" is the oldest theater in Japan. Located in Shijo-Kawaramachi, Kyoto, which is said to be the birthplace of Kabuki, the theater has hosted a wide variety of entertainment for over 400 years while preserving the traditions of old-fashioned playhouses, and constantly dispatching new culture. It is registered as a National Registered Tangible Cultural Property and a Kyoto City Historical Design Structure, serving as a cultural hub to dispatch a wide range of cultures domestically and internationally throughout the year.

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Address: Shijo-ohashi Higashizume, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture

Right next to Gion-Shijo Station (Keihan Railway) / Approx. a 3-minute walk from Kyoto-Kawaramachi Station (Hankyu Railway)

Performance Overview

【Title】 Ninja Show "NARUTO"

【Performance Period & Venue】 February – June 2027 / Minamiza Theatre, Kyoto

【Original Work】 "NARUTO" by Masashi Kishimoto (Published by Shueisha Jump Comics)

【Composition】 Shinjiro Kameda

【Direction】 Go Ueki

【Global Creative Consultant】 Neil Dorward

【Cast】

Naruto Uzumaki: YURI TAKAHASHI / RYUMA AOI

Sasuke Uchiha: REI

Sakura Haruno: YUI OIKAWA

Kakashi Hatake: HIROMA

【Organizer】 Ninja Show "NARUTO" Production Committee

【Cooperation】 Shueisha Inc. ("Weekly Shonen Jump" Editorial Department, "V Jump & Saikyo Jump" Editorial Department)

Japan 2.5-Dimensional Musical Association

Official Website: https://naruto-ninjashow.com/

Official X: https://x.com/NinjaShowNARUTO

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ninjashow_naruto/

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NinjaShowNARUTO

© Masashi Kishimoto, Scott/SHUEISHA

Ninja Show "NARUTO" Production Committee 2027

SOURCE Ninja Show “NARUTO” Production Committee