The Biggest Product Information Management (PIM) Event Celebrates Opening the Digital Front Door to Commerce

The theme for PIMpoint this year is "Opening the Digital Front Door: How to Power Revenue-Driving Engagement in Modern Commerce."

PIMpoint is designed for the PIM expert, but also for the beginner learning to navigate the world of B2B and B2C commerce. The event kicks off with a Hackathon to celebrate the innovative inriver Community and offers multiple tracks so attendees can mix and match sessions to fit their needs. Customers, partners, and industry leaders join PIMpoint to network, learn, and become inspired.

"Massive shifts in commerce have driven teams to revaluate how to meet buyer expectations and drive revenue," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inriver. "Teams must be able to scale to reach new markets and buyers and must drive engagement at every opportunity. PIMpoint helps teams learn how to do that in an increasingly digital world."

The three-day agenda includes:

Keynotes sessions with Melissa Gonzalez , Thomas Zanzinger , Johan Boström, and more

, , Johan Boström, and more Panel discussions with partners and customers on cross-border commerce, AI, and future-proofing brands

Small group workshops

Product demos

German language track

Networking opportunities by vertical, geography, and subject matter

Customer case studies with Birkenstock, BMR, Bugaboo, Cartier, Estée Lauder, SkiStar, Montana , Vestas, and more

, Vestas, and more Virtual tradeshow booths with over 20+ industry-leading partners

"The key to successful commerce today is bridging the gap between the online business and the physical world," says Melissa Gonzalez, keynote speaker, founder of The Lionesque Group, and the Chief Pop-Up Architect™. "Those that can be innovative and embrace new concepts while keeping the buyer engaged will drive revenue."

To learn more about the event or to register, visit the PIMpoint website here.

About inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 600 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, and Stockholm. For more information, visit inriver.com.

