The Biggest Stars in Television, Including Multiple EMMY™ Nominees, were Seen at GBK Productions & Wen Hair Care Exclusive Luxury Gifting Lounge

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday September 20th, GBK Production's CEO Gavin Keilly, hosted their annual Celebrity Luxury Gifting Lounge ahead of the 2019 EMMY™ Awards at the world-famous Beverly Wilshire Hotel. This exclusive, invite only, event was the hottest ticket in town ahead of the biggest night in Television where the stars received over $75K in gifts and trips.

Among the guests were EMMY™ nominees Rachel Brosnahan, Asante Blackk, Rufus Sewell, Terrence Terrell, Our Lady J and Glynn Turman along with stars of EMMY™ nominated shows such as Reid Scott & Matt Walsh (VEEP), Parker Bates (This Is Us), Violet & April Brinson (Sharp Objects), Indya Moore (Pose), Rizwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Jason Butler Harner & Felix Solis (Ozark), Dascha Polanco (Russian Doll), Ethan Herisse (When They See Us), Evan Handler (Fosse/Verdon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) Nina West (Drag Race) and Sean McElwee (Born This Way). Other celebs in attendance were Sherri Shepherd, Adina Porter, Algee Smith, Cat Cora, Carly Hughes, Beth Hall, Cierra Ramirez, Danielle Nicolet, Derek Mio, Jaicy Elliot, Jackie Tohn, Jeremy Maguire, Jeri Ryan, Isabella Gomez, Jake T. Austin, Lindsey Kraft, Ming-Na Wen, Lucille Soong, Nika King, Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hiley, Matilda Syzdagis, Zuri Adele and many more.

The Guests mingled while vendors were busy handing out gifts from Burke Williams Spa, WEN Hair & Body care, Tristar Cookware, KHI Luxury bathroom products, and Spryng compression wraps. The attendees were excited to receive trips to Jamaica by S Hotel Montego Bay, Turks and Caicos by Sailrock, Fiji by Raiwasa Fiji and Nashville by Fit Farm. Other popular items were Skin Care by Dermafirm USA, Beauty Pulse and Aztec Secret; Jewelry & Watches by Al Capone Watches, Filienna and B Opulent; Food & Alcohol by Hestan Wines, Hertelendy Wines, Vitani Spirits, Butterfly Superfood, Cocopotamus Truffles, Joe's Coffee and Blue Farm Pinot Noir; Clothing by True Tailor, True Life bras and Booty Sprout; House and Home items by Athenaromas and Simple Modern; Catrise Austin Dentistry teeth whitening, Huggaroo weighted blankets, Just Food for Dogs, Harborside Cannabis, Austere Wear sunglasses, a stay at La Peer Hotel and dining with Pacifique LA. Covenant House was the official charity on-site. Décor was provided by George Flowers, Music by ADM.

GBK Productions, is a luxury lifestyle gifting and special events company, specializing in entertainment marketing integration. For more information on Gavin B. Keilly (CEO) or GBK please go to gbkproductions.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GBK Productions

Related Links

http://gbkproductions.com

