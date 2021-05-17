The Biggest Things Come in Tiny Heroic Packages - HERO Marketing® LLC Continues Dazzling Rise to the Top, Winning Multiple Coveted Awards and Thriving in 2020 Despite Monumental Pandemic Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HERO Marketing LLC recently highlighted 2020 as one of its best years to date, despite dealing with the same daunting logistical challenges faced by so many businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A boutique digital and traditional marketing agency, HERO has a team of only seven, but has built marketing programs for much larger clients who employ thousands and provide products to millions. HERO prefers happy clients to slick marketing ploys and they have the hard evidence to prove it works: landing multiple new clients and securing an impressive list of awards – all in a single year.

"We've always been proud of our status as a small but significant marketing force," said Lyn Rundell, Co-Founder and CEO. "Clients remember us because we really get involved – their goals become our goals – and we work together to transform their vision into a living, breathing reality. And while 2020 was challenging, our clients' confidence in us allowed us to make it through the last 14 months with our team fully intact, with no layoffs, furloughs, or benefit reductions for our employees; for which we are extremely grateful."

What does it mean for HERO to be small but mighty? How about this:

Landed on the global 2020 Adweek 100 Fastest Growing Agencies list, tied at #51.

Made the Adweek Top 10 in the West, at #8.

On the Agency Spotter Women-Owned Agencies to Know list & Top 100 Marketing Agencies

Landed on the Start-Up Weekly Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch list.

Won a San Francisco Ad Club Bronze Addy.

Won Silver at the Muse Creative Awards.

Took a Silver and a Gold at the NYX Awards.

Made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

And best of all: won five new clients so far in 2021.

About HERO Marketing

Founded in 2012 and based in downtown San Francisco, HERO Marketing is a multi-award-winning agency that provides custom digital and traditional marketing solutions for companies and organizations looking to -optimize ROI and build brand equity. HERO has created successful campaigns for Kaiser Permanente, Autodesk, Men's Wearhouse, Generation Tux, H&R Block, Delta Dental, D&B, Ygrene, Microsoft, and many more. A recipient of numerous prestigious honors, HERO is on multiple lists of the best global marketing agencies, and was just listed on Inc. 5000 in 2020. Check out their accolades and learn more about their work at: www.HEROMarketing.com.

