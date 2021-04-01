The Biggest Video NFT Drop Event in Asia Ended With 103.5 ETH on Define Art

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFine Art has completed the biggest video NFT drop event in Asia with Bart Baker, the No. 1 American social media influencer in China. It is another milestone for NFTs in Asia after Korea's first NFT art auction from Mari Kim. Bart Baker's video NFT drop lasted 24 hours from 3 p.m. March 29 to 3 p.m. March 30 KST. The auction closed with a total auction sale of 103.5 ETH (~$190,000) in a successful effort from a top social media influencer in the Asia NFT market.

One of the eight NFTs called The Bart Baker Experience sold for 80ETH. The winner of that NFT would, for the first time in history, make a video with Bart, which would be distributed on his social media channels and minted into an NFT. The seven other NFTs were Bart's most popular videos, including Journey to the West, Song to a Hero, and more.

Bart Baker is the No. 1 American influencer in China with over 40 million followers worldwide and over 25 million followers in China across Douyin, Kuaishou, and Weibo. In the United States, Bart also has over 16 million followers, with 10 million on his YouTube alone.

DeFine Art is the premier decentralized NFT Platform that supports Asia's broader NFT ecosystem. The platform facilitates the fusion of real-world assets and blockchain technology in many aspects, with digital art, music & videos, gaming, collectibles, and decentralized financial assets being tokenized into digital assets. It is the gateway for top artists, musicians, influencers, and creative talent across Asia to enter into the NFT world. Additionally, it functions as a decentralized NFT marketplace with features including auctions, Initial NFT Offerings (INO), on-chain exhibition, and DeFi modules that enable NFT assets' tokenization into more liquid financial assets.

This drop has attracted extensive social media attention from the DeFine Art community, especially from the Korean market. It has become the first effort of top social media KOLs like Bart Baker to tokenize videos and successfully pushed NFT in the Asian crypto market.

