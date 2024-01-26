The Biggs Announces Exciting Annual Exhibition Line-up and Wyeth Exhibit Extension By Popular Demand

DOVER, Del., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biggs Museum of American Art is thrilled to share a year of diverse, inspiring, and thought-provoking exhibitions with the community in the hopes of making art feel available and accessible to all through the showcase of both local and nationally renowned artists.

Andrew Wyeth, On the Edge, (2001) ©2023 Wyeth Foundation for American Art / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

The Museum's first exhibition new of the year, "Artworks for All: Celebration of Creativity Exhibit," is presented in partnership with Art Works for All (AWA). This community-focused exhibit will be on view through March 24, highlighting the creative achievements of children and adults with disabilities.

Art Works for All (AWA) is an organization committed to providing educational opportunities through the arts, and their exhibit at The Biggs showcases the remarkable artwork produced by program participants. This collaborative effort not only recognizes the artistic talents of individuals with disabilities but also professionally presents their creations to a wider audience, fostering inclusivity and appreciation for the power of art.

In addition to this community-driven exhibition, The Biggs is excited to present a stellar lineup of major exhibitions throughout 2024, along with the extension of their feature exhibition, which has caught the attention of visitors across the country.

Currently on display at the Biggs Museum is The Wyeths: Three Generations| Works from the Bank of America Collection. This exhibition provides a comprehensive survey of three generations of the Wyeth family—N. C. Wyeth, Andrew Wyeth, and Jamie Wyeth. Explore themes of American history, artistic techniques, and creative achievements in this captivating showcase. The Biggs is delighted to announce the extension of this exhibit. Initially scheduled to conclude on February 12, due to overwhelming demand for visits and tours, the exhibition will now run through President's Day, providing an additional week for art enthusiasts to explore this nationally significant showcase.

Following the Wyeth Exhibition, the museum will host a captivating exhibition by prominent local Delaware artist, Rebecca Raubacher from March 14 through July 7. Titled Rebecca Raubacher Horses & Other Creatures, this showcase of new works focuses on animals, displaying Raubacher's signature large-scale pieces that beautifully capture the essence and beauty of majestic creatures of land, sea, and air.

In April, the museum will present Award Winners XXIV, an annual exhibition shining a light on the visual, performing, and literary arts fellowship recipients for 2024, curated by the Delaware Division of the Arts. 2024 marks the 24th year that the Biggs has partnered with DDOA to host this incredible exhibition supporting Delaware's exceptional individual artists. This feast for the eyes, ears and imagination will be on display through July 28.

Opening on July 25, Circle of Truth 49 Paintings Ending with Ed Ruscha is a unique exhibition inspired by the childhood game of conveying messages through a chain of individuals. This visual domino chain involves 49 artists over nine years, each interpreting and responding to the previous artist's work, resulting in a captivating journey of artistic exploration.

The Biggs Museum will close out the year with a blockbuster exhibition opening in October by renowned artist Rozeal. Titled I Shall Not Want, Rozeal's contemporary paintings blend traditional ukiyo-e print techniques with Japanese folklore, geisha, kabuki, and samurai imagery, infused with hip-hop references and African-American culture.

For more information, visit BiggsMuseum.org.

About the Biggs Museum of American Art

The Biggs Museum of American Art is a dynamic, accredited, art museum in Dover, Delaware, founded in 1993 by collector Sewell C. Biggs. The Biggs Museum is nationally recognized for its exceptional collections of American decorative arts of Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region, and for its collections of American art from 1700 to today. The Museum engages audiences through a compelling program of collection based and temporary exhibitions plus encourages the development of creativity and an appreciation for art by offering a comprehensive slate of educational programming for all ages. The Biggs Museum of American Art is a private, non-profit 501(c) (3) organization. www.biggsmuseum.org Hours of operation: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday

