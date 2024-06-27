The Bike of the Tour: Trek Bicycle Unveils the New Ultimate Race Bike, the Madone Gen 8

"Before, looking for the best race bike on the market meant looking for either the fastest bike or the lightest bike, depending on your training and riding conditions," says Whitney Beadle, Trek Road Marketing Manager. "Now, cyclists don't have to choose between the two and can get the benefits of the ideal race bike whether they are speeding along flat roads or tackling the toughest climbs. The Madone boasts the best features Trek racing models have to offer and was designed with input from the world's top racers resulting in one ultimate racing machine."

Supporting the Madone Gen 8's speed is a design optimized with new tube shapes called Full System Foil that keeps air flow moving smoothly so riders can hit top speeds. The bike's SLR models also feature new 900 OCLV carbon that is up to 20% stronger than previous materials and uses less material to save weight. Models of the new release feature the newest IsoFlow comfort tech, shaving even more weight off the bike and absorbing bumps in the road to keep you riding stronger for longer. Plus, new RSL Aero Bottles and Cages help make the whole ride system faster and aerodynamic.

Madone Gen 8 will be available globally at select Trek retailers and online on Trek's website beginning at $3,499.99. To learn more about Trek Bicycle and the new Madone, visit trekbikes.com.

