The Bike of the Tour: Trek Bicycle Unveils the New Ultimate Race Bike, the Madone Gen 8

Jun 27, 2024, 11:03 ET
An earth-shattering combination of its lightest and fastest road race bikes, the new Madone will be ridden by cyclists competing in this year's Tour de France
WATERLOO, Wis., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a… super-fast road bike? Today, Trek Bicycle released the all-new Madone Gen 8, an innovative fusion of two iconic superbikes. As light as the Émonda frameset and as fast as the Madone Gen 7, the Madone Gen 8 is reinvented to bring the best of both worlds together in the only race bike you'll ever need. The new model was developed hand in hand with Trek's professional riders and will be ridden by the Lidl-Trek team during the 2024 Tour de France, starting in Florence, Italy on June 29 and finishing in Nice, France on July 21. Now aspiring racers and road cycling enthusiasts alike can hit the pavement with the same race bike technology as the pros.
