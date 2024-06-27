The Bike of the Tour: Trek Bicycle Unveils the New Ultimate Race Bike, the Madone Gen 8

 An earth-shattering combination of its lightest and fastest road race bikes, the new Madone will be ridden by cyclists competing in this year's Tour de France

WATERLOO, Wis., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a… super-fast road bike? Today, Trek Bicycle released the all-new Madone Gen 8, an innovative fusion of two iconic superbikes. As light as the Émonda frameset and as fast as the Madone Gen 7, the Madone Gen 8 is reinvented to bring the best of both worlds together in the only race bike you'll ever need. The new model was developed hand in hand with Trek's professional riders and will be ridden by the Lidl-Trek team during the 2024 Tour de France, starting in Florence, Italy on June 29 and finishing in Nice, France on July 21. Now aspiring racers and road cycling enthusiasts alike can hit the pavement with the same race bike technology as the pros.

"Before, looking for the best race bike on the market meant looking for either the fastest bike or the lightest bike, depending on your training and riding conditions," says Whitney Beadle, Trek Road Marketing Manager. "Now, cyclists don't have to choose between the two and can get the benefits of the ideal race bike whether they are speeding along flat roads or tackling the toughest climbs. The Madone boasts the best features Trek racing models have to offer and was designed with input from the world's top racers resulting in one ultimate racing machine."

Supporting the Madone Gen 8's speed is a design optimized with new tube shapes called Full System Foil that keeps air flow moving smoothly so riders can hit top speeds. The bike's SLR models also feature new 900 OCLV carbon that is up to 20% stronger than previous materials and uses less material to save weight. Models of the new release feature the newest IsoFlow comfort tech, shaving even more weight off the bike and absorbing bumps in the road to keep you riding stronger for longer. Plus, new RSL Aero Bottles and Cages help make the whole ride system faster and aerodynamic.

Madone Gen 8 will be available globally at select Trek retailers and online on Trek's website beginning at $3,499.99. To learn more about Trek Bicycle and the new Madone, visit trekbikes.com.

About Trek Bicycle
Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

