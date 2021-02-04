The Bilgrav School Selects The BIOPROTECTUs™ System To Safeguard Its Facilities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bilgrav School, an Orton-Gillingham-based school dedicated to dyslexic and twice exceptional students, has selected ViaClean Technologies' BIOPROTECTUs™ System to disinfect their facilities from viruses, bacteria, mold, mildew, algae and fungi and provide long term antimicrobial protection against odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, algae and fungi for up to 90 days. The announcement was made today by Hunter Patterson, Director of Operations at Bilgrav Schools.

"At Bilgrav School, the safety, health and well-being of our students and staff is paramount," said Hunter Patterson, Director of Operations. "In addition to the fundamental policies and safeguards we have already implemented, adoption of the BIOPROTECTUs™ System enables us to continue providing in-person, rigorous, hands-on education we pride ourselves on. With the added layer of residual surface protection ViaClean's technologies provide, we are able to uphold our promise to be an environment where children don't simply survive, but thrive."

"We are honored to be chosen by The Bilgrav School to disinfect and protect its facilities with our revolutionary BIOPROTECTUs™ System," said Greg Tipsord, President and Chief Executive Officer of ViaClean Technologies. "We look forward to continuing to support the school and help fulfill its commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and teachers."

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System uses patented, registered technologies to disinfect surfaces against viruses, bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi and then provide long-term antimicrobial surface protection (for up to 90 days) to inhibit the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi and algae. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ RTU (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria, algae, fungi, mildew and mold.

Located in downtown West Palm Beach, The Bilgrav School offers daily, 1:1 Orton-Gillingham tutoring to provide the opportunity for dyslexic and twice exceptional students in the first through eighth grades to reach their fullest potential. Operating soley for dyslexic students, the school offers a rigorous, interdisciplinary, project-based curriculum for bright, multi-sensory learners to help engage and focus on their cognitive strengths. The combination of highly-trained staff, small class sizes and overall school population create an optimal environment to overcome the deepest of academic challenges.

For more information on Bilgrav School, please visit www.bilgravschool.org. For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECTUs™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that disinfect surfaces from bacteria, mold, mildew and viruses while also providing long-term antimicrobial protection from bacteria (odor and stain causing), mold, mildew, fungi and algae for up to 90 days. ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

