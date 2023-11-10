The Billion-Dollar Man: Dive into The Debt Diary with Roger Barter

CONCORD, N.H., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Barter, co-founder of Corporate Intelligence Services, has announced the launch of a new podcast, "The Debt Diary." By combining his deep-seated knowledge and vast experience in the credit and collections industry, the podcast aims to empower credit managers with unprecedented insights and resources to sharpen their collections acumen.

" The Debt Diary is not just a podcast; it is a masterclass designed to level the playing field in the credit and collections industry," said Barter. "I have spent over 35 years in the trenches, securing payments from reluctant debtors, and now I want to share the tools of my trade. My goal is to help credit managers elevate their expertise and navigate the challenging seas of the industry with ease and confidence."

Roger Barter has become a stalwart in the credit industry, with an enviable track record of collecting over $1 billion in outstanding debts over his fruitful career. His reputation for providing speaking engagements, training, and resources for credit managers has made him a go-to resource within the industry. With "The Debt Diary," he plans to share his wealth of knowledge with an even larger audience.

Each episode of "The Debt Diary" offers a deep dive into a rich tapestry of stories and strategies from the credit industry. In an engaging and concise format, Roger Barter will be interviewing industry trailblazers, uncovering their insider secrets, and sharing breakthrough strategies that are often held back from the mainstream.

Moreover, the podcast aims to keep listeners updated with the latest trends, insights, and tips from the world of credit and collections, offering an unfair advantage to those looking to stay ahead of the curve. It's an essential resource for those in the credit industry, from seasoned professionals seeking to hone their craft to newcomers looking to carve out their niche.

The podcast will be available on The Debt Diary's official website, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast hosting sites.

For further information, please visit https://thedebtdiary.com .

About Roger Barter:

Roger Barter, co-founder of Corporate Intelligence Services, is a Commercial Collections Expert with over 35 years of experience in the credit and collections industry. Recognized for his impressive record of recovering over $1 billion in outstanding debts, Barter has made significant contributions to the industry through speaking engagements, training, and now, his new podcast, "The Debt Diary."

