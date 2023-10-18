THE BILLY GOAT® LEAF DRAGON™ RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS LANDSCAPE BUSINESS TWENTY for 2023 NEW PRODUCT AWARD

Briggs & Stratton

18 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

Recognized for its Performance and Innovation

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Goat®, a brand of Briggs & Stratton®, is pleased to announce that its revolutionary product, the DL3700VETR Leaf Dragon™ has been selected as the recipient of the Landscape Business Twenty for 2023 New Product Award. This prestigious recognition-honors the exceptional design, performance, and industry-leading features of the Leaf Dragon™, solidifying its position as a game-changer in the landscape industry. This accolade underscores Billy Goat's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency for professionals in the field.

The Leaf Dragon™ offers a fuel efficient 37 gross HP*, EFI Vanguard® 933cc engine that is coupled to a 25" diameter shredding impeller with a long span belt for increased life, and generates 6,900 CFM of high volume leaf suction. The engine features an electric start with automotive-style cold weather starting that is ideal for late fall cleanups and is up to 25%** more fuel efficient than the carbureted models, helping to save valuable time and money during the season.

In addition, the unit features true curbside intake with a large 16-in. diameter x 10-ft long intake hose that is ergonomically supported with a three-position locking boom, allowing for 45 sq. ft. of clean-up coverage before moving the unit. This is double the curbside reach of most other units on the market, offering large jumps in crew productivity. The design also eliminates wear on the rear intake for increased durability. The unit's double-loop hose handle provides three unique operator positions for added operator ergonomics.

For quick impeller and liner inspection, the Leaf Dragon features a no-tool, two-pin door closure that is safety interlocked and eliminates the time and effort it takes to remove over 15 bolts for impeller access on other units on the market, encouraging preventative maintenance for a longer life of the loader.

A unique 12-in. wide, 10-gauge soft angle steel discharge chute eliminates the twists found on other units to more effectively spread the load, reduce wear, and improve service.

The road ready DOT trailer is integral to the unit and is fully wired with LED lights for smooth and safe operation. It features wide leaf-spring axles and an adjustable hitch that accepts a standard 2-5/16" ball. The unit also comes complete with wheel chocks, a cone and cone holder, as well as convenient rake holders.

The Leaf Dragon burns through leaf cleanups fast with less fatigue, and is marked for unrivaled, high- volume leaf removal.

For more than 50 years, Billy Goat branded property clean-up products have been manufactured with a reputation for innovation, productivity, and quality. The complete line of seasonal products offers solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal customers serving rental, contractor, and retail markets. Visit www.billygoat.com for more information.

*All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 RPM per SAEJ1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

**Closed-loop EFI system fuel savings may vary based on debris loading conditions and other factors.

About Briggs & Stratton
Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

