The Biltmore Hotel Miami Says Yes to Intimate Weddings!!!

With many couples having to cancel or postpone wedding plans due to COVID, The Biltmore Hotel is offering the perfect solution for that special day with options starting at $2,500 comprising of a ceremony, celebratory champagne toast, and much more.

"We have been listening to couples who have had to cancel their plans for their big day and thankfully with all the gorgeous outdoor areas we have around the Hotel, we can still offer them an unforgettable wedding,'" said Jannike Smit, Director of Catering, The Biltmore Hotel. "We are the experts in weddings and we know how stressful this experience can be during these times. We are here to put couples at ease and simplify the process by listening and understanding what they want for their special day including a ceremony and a celebration that is beautiful, intimate and safe."

The Biltmore provides a wedding venue with incomparable services and a picturesque backdrop. Whether a couple is looking for a ceremony under the stars, a romantic garden or a courtyard setting, Miami's most prestigious resort can create a dreamy wedding look like it came straight from a fairy-tale.

Fresh off the heels of an extensive $35-million restoration, The Biltmore Hotel is graced with effortless beauty and sophistication. The 271-room resort features spectacular Mediterranean architecture with classic Italian, Moorish, and Spanish influences spread over 150 acres of tropical landscape. The Biltmore is one of South Florida's preferred sites for leisure travel and is an extraordinary wedding destination, in close proximity to the airport, as well as Miami Beach and Downtown Miami.

There are several intimate wedding selections available, which can accommodate up to 50 guests outdoors (in a socially distanced setting safe for guests). For more information on The Biltmore's wedding options, please call (800) 727-1926 or visit www.biltmorehotel.com/weddings/.

