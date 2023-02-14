The bioavailability enhancement services market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 11.12% during the period 2021-2035, claims Roots Analysis

The bioavailability enhancement process is known to be fraught with several challenges, including its time and cost intensive nature; given the expertise available with service providers to improve pharmacokinetic properties of novel molecules, developers are actively outsourcing their requirements

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market (2nd Edition), 2022-2035" report to its list of offerings

Considering the existing drug solubility and biocompatibility-related concerns and their impact on drug safety and patient compliance, the demand for bioavailability enhancement solutions has gained significant traction from the medical community. Drug developers have demonstrated a preference to continue relying on bioavailability enhancement service and technology providers, in order to optimize drug development cost and research timelines. Furthermore, driven by the large number of BCS class II and IV therapies in the current pipeline and growing demand for effective therapeutics, the bioavailability enhancement services market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

Key Market Insights

~115 players currently claim to be engaged in providing bioavailability enhancement services

The bioavailability enhancement services market landscape is characterized by the presence of small, mid-sized and large firms. Further, 45% of the service providers are based in North America, followed those having headquarters in Europe and Asia.

More than 75 bioavailability enhancement technologies are presently available in the market

Most (55%) of these technologies support solubility enhancement, followed by those providing support for sustained release drug delivery (46%). Additionally, nearly 70% of the technologies provide bioavailability enhancement services for solids, followed by liquids and fine particles / powders.

Partnership activity in this field has increased at a CAGR of nearly 35%, between 2013 and 2022

Mergers and acquisitions (~40%) emerged as the most common type of partnership models adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry. Nearly 55% of the total deals were established post-2018, with the maximum activity being reported in 2021.

>9,600 patents related to bioavailability enhancement have been filed / granted, during 2003-2022

Majority (~80%) of the patents were filed as applications, followed by granted patents (20%). It is important to highlight that nearly 1,200 patents were filed / granted in the year 2021. Further, 36% of the total patents were filed in North America, indicating the extensive R&D activity in this region.

4,700+ clinical trials evaluating bioavailability of drug candidates have been registered worldwide

Clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 24%, during the period 2010-2022. Of the total, more than 85% of the studies have already been completed, followed by active trials that are actively recruiting patients (~10%).

Technology evaluation framework provides a value addition matrix for bioavailability enhancement approaches currently employed by stakeholders

The framework highlights the implementation of several advanced as well as traditional bioavailability enhancement approaches and technologies at different stages of the drug development pathway. Further, it provides a detailed analysis on ease of implementation and associated risk in integrating such technologies, based on various parameters, such as number of technologies, number of approved drugs, trends highlighted in published literature and patents, and business models adopted by industry stakeholders.

Shifting focus of drug developers towards development of lipophilic drug compounds is anticipated to drive the demand for bioavailability enhancement technologies and services in the next 13 years

The outsourced commercial demand for bioavailability enhancement is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~10 %. Further, the current clinical demand for solid dosage form captures around 30% of the total demand.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture more than 65% of the market share, by 2035

Owing to the high prevalence of diseases, increasing investments in formulation development research, and growing initiatives for drug discovery and personalized medicine in Asia, the bioavailability enhancement services market in Asia is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (13.54%) in the long term. Further, in 2035, bioavailability enhancement services for new chemical entities are expected to dominate the market, capturing around 85% of the market share.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market?

Which are the key geographies where bioavailability enhancement technology and service providers are located?

What are the recent developments and expected trends in the bioavailability enhancement industry?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering bioavailability enhancement solutions?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on bioavailability enhancement technologies?

Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in the bioavailability enhancement market?

What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of the bioavailability enhancement services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?

The financial opportunity within the bioavailability enhancement services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Drug Class

New Drug Approvals



Generics

BCS Classification

BCS II Drugs



BCS IV Drugs

Bioavailability Enhancement Approach

Solid Dispersion



Size Reduction



Lipid-based

Dosage Form

Liquids



Solids



Semi-Solids



Fine Particles / Powders

Key Geographies

North America



Europe



Asia



Latin America



Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Rest of the World

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), recent developments (including partnerships and collaborations) and an informed future outlook.

Adare Pharma Solutions

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Catalent

Lonza

Lubrizol Life Science Health

Pace Life Sciences

Quotient Sciences

WuXi STA (a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec)

