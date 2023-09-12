The Bioavailability Enhancement Services Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 11.12% till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis

12 Sep, 2023, 10:19 ET

In addition to being a time and cost intensive process, bioavailability enhancement is fraught with several challenges; considering the expertise available with specialty service providers to improve the pharmacokinetic properties of novel molecules, drug developers are actively outsourcing their requirements

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market (2nd Edition), 2022-2035" report to its list of offerings.


Bioavailability is known to form an integral part of the drug pharmacokinetics. As a result, over the last couple of years, the concept of bioavailability has garnered significant attention in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, a study conducted on terminated drug development projects revealed that majority of the candidates fail in early phases. The study further highlighted that the aforementioned drug failures can primarily be attributed to the problems associated with pharmacokinetic profiles, ADME (distribution, metabolism, absorption and excretion) properties and toxicity-related concerns. At present, more than 40% of the marketed drugs are believed to possess low bioavailability, while around 90% of all New Chemical Entities (NCEs), which are being evaluated in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development, exhibit solubility / permeability related issues. Consequently, recent years have seen a rise in drug developers evaluating various re-formulation strategies to improve the bioavailability of existing drugs / drug candidates. In fact, an increasing number of drug candidates have been granted approval via the 505(b)(2) pathway; the aforementioned pathway is used to gain approval for novel formulations consisting of previously approved active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Additionally, given the shifting focus of drug developers towards development of lipophilic drug compounds, the industry is actively undertaking efforts to identify various bioavailability enhancement techniques, in order to mitigate the challenge of low bioavailability and stability.

Key Market Insights

  • Outsourcing has emerged as a popular model for improving drug bioavailability, with nearly 115 companies offering a wide range of services based on different bioavailability enhancement principles
  • At present, more than 80% of the players are offering bioavailability enhancement services focused on improving the drug solubility, primarily by adopting the solid dispersion approach
  • Advances in bioavailability enhancement technologies have enabled the development of novel formulations with improved pharmacokinetic properties, resulting in lucrative business opportunities for technology providers
  • Over 50% of the technologies are focused on enhancing the bioavailability of small molecules, specifically those intended for delivery via the oral route
  • Industry stakeholders are steadily expanding their existing capabilities in order to enhance their respective service portfolios and drive compliance to evolving industry benchmarks
  • A rise in partnerships focused on bioavailability enhancement services and technology platforms validate the growing interest in this domain; ~40% of such deals were instances of mergers and acquisitions
  • In the past decade, several clinical trials have been registered for evaluating novel therapeutic interventions with improved bioavailability, across different geographical regions
  • 5,800+ articles discussing various bioavailability enhancement techniques have been published in different scientific journals, thereby, indicating the rapid pace of research activity within this domain
  • Bioavailability enhancement domain is characterized by extensive R&D activity, leading to the development of multiple high value technologies and a strong intellectual property portfolio; we identified over 9,900 such patents
  • With the market evolving at a steady pace, emerging players need to incorporate innovative bioavailability enhancement technologies to augment their service portfolio and surpass the competition
  • Considering the concerns related to low solubility / permeability of certain marketed drugs and a large number of NCEs, the demand for bioavailability enhancement technologies and services is anticipated to rise in the future
  • Driven by the increase in number of BCS II and BCS IV molecules being evaluated in early phases of development, the bioavailability enhancement domain is likely to grow at CAGR of ~11%, till 2035
  • The estimated market opportunity is expected to be well distributed across different types of drug classes, dosage forms and key geographical regions

The financial opportunity within the bioavailability enhancement services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

  • Drug Class
    • New Drug Approvals
    • Generics
  • BCS Classification
    • BCS II Drugs
    • BCS IV Drugs
  • Bioavailability Enhancement Approach
    • Solid Dispersion
    • Size Reduction
    • Lipid-based
  • Dosage Form
    • Liquids
    • Solids
    • Semi-Solids
    • Fine Particles / Powders
  • Key Geographies
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
    • Rest of the World

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), recent developments (including partnerships and collaborations) and an informed future outlook.

  • Adare Pharma Solutions
  • Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
  • Catalent
  • Lonza
  • Lubrizol Life Science Health
  • Pace Life Sciences
  • Quotient Sciences
  • WuXi STA (a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec)

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key players engaged in the bioavailability enhancement technologies and services market?
  • Which are the key geographies where bioavailability enhancement technology and service providers are located?
  • What are the recent developments and expected trends in the bioavailability enhancement industry?
  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders offering bioavailability enhancement solutions?
  • What is the evolving trend of publications focused on bioavailability enhancement technologies?
  • Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in the bioavailability enhancement market?
  • What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of the bioavailability enhancement services market?
  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segment?

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape: Bioavailability Enhancement Service Providers

5. Market Landscape: Bioavailability Enhancement Technology Providers

6. Key Insights

7. Company Profiles

8. Company Benchmark Analysis

9. Partnerships and Collaborations

10. Publication Analysis

11. Patent Analysis

12. Clinical Trial Analysis

13. Technology Evaluation Framework

14. Demand Analysis

15. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

16. Conclusion

17. Appendix 1: List of Companies 

18. Appendix 2: Tabulated Data

