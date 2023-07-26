The Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market 2023 Analysis, Size, Current Scenario and Future Prospects with AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, AKRO PLASTIC GmbH, Arkema Group, and more

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biopolymers and bioplastic market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 75.14 billion, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, AKRO PLASTIC GmbH, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Biotec GmbH Co., and KG, Braskem SA, Carbiolice, Cardia Bioplastics, Cargill Inc., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., Ingevity Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novamont S.p.A., Plantic Technologies Ltd., TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and TotalEnergies SE are some of the major market participants. Although the Emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials will offer immense growth opportunities, the Cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over biopolymers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The emergence of favorable government regulations for green procurement and an increase in the focus on sustainability are key factors driving the market growth. Biodegradable packs can be utilized to gather natural waste and decrease ill-advised landfills by further developing the fertilizing soil interaction and fertilizer quality. Bioplastics are utilized in the production of plates, dishes, and other food-catering equipment. Furthermore, they are also used to produce implants in the medical sector. However, it is expected that bioplastics' improved performance and economies of scale will expand the range of applications for end users. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biopolymers and bioplastic market report cover the following areas:

Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Packaging



Consumer Goods



Agriculture and Others

Type

Bio-PE



Bio-PET



PLA



Biodegradable Starch Blends



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the packaging segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bioplastics are widely utilized in the production of containers, free fill, cups, pots, blows, flexible films, and different products. Bioplastics utilized for packaging are of two types, specifically rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Besides, most bioplastics are utilized for applications, for example, beauty care products bundling, food bundling, and other material bundling. In addition, they are used for packaging organic food as well as premium and branded products. Hence, the rising demand for packaged goods is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials is a key factor driving market growth. There are numerous advantages to utilizing bio-based raw materials like starch and vegetable crop derivatives. The reliance on petrol-based plastics is reducing, with the rising utilization of bioplastics in various applications like packaging and domestic goods. In addition, there is a shift towards the production of biopolymers based on renewable sources. The raw material which is used in the production of biopolymers is easily available. Thus, these bio-based renewables are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The cost-effectiveness of conventional plastic over biopolymers is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The production volume of biodegradable polymers is less when compared to polyolefins. In addition, the initial advancement expenses of biodegradable polymers are high. As a result, there are significant price differences between bioplastics and conventional petroleum-based plastics, as well as rising production costs and high R&D costs. For example, the cost of bioplastics varies from USD 2.65 per kilogram to USD 6.68 per kilogram. Hence, the high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offering

AGRANA BEteilgungs AG - The company offers biopolymers and bioplastics such as Bioplastic Agenacomp.

The company offers biopolymers and bioplastics such as Bioplastic Agenacomp. AKRO PLASTIC GmbH - The company offers biopolymers and bioplastics such as AKROMID A, AKROMID S, and AKROMID S3 GF 30 1.

The company offers biopolymers and bioplastics such as AKROMID A, AKROMID S, and AKROMID S3 GF 30 1. BASF SE - The company offers biopolymers and bioplastics such as Ecoflex and Ecovio.

Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymers and bioplastic market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biopolymers and bioplastic market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biopolymers and bioplastic market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymers and bioplastic market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

The biopolymers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.93 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (PLA, Bio-PE, Bio-PET, PHA, and starch and others), end-user (packaging and food services sector, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, automotive, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The volatility in crude oil prices is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7.17 billion. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (construction, furniture and interiors, electronics and appliances, automotive, and others), product (rigid foam, case, flexible foam, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for MDI from emerging economies is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 75.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 13.79 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRANA BEteilgungs AG, AKRO PLASTIC GmbH, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Biotec GmbH Co., and KG, Braskem SA, Carbiolice, Cardia Bioplastics, Cargill Inc., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Futerro SA, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., Ingevity Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novamont S.p.A., Plantic Technologies Ltd., TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

