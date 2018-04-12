NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604343



The biosimilars market is expected to reach USD 23.63 billion by 2023 from USD 5.95 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 31.7%. Factors driving the growth of this market include increasing demand for biosimilar drugs due to their cost-effectiveness, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and strategic collaborations resulting in enhanced productivity and clinical trial activities.



The recombinant glycosylated protein segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The biosimilars market by product is categorized into recombinant non-glycosylated proteins, recombinant glycosylated proteins, and recombinant peptides.The recombinant glycosylated proteins segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The factors driving the market for glycosylated proteins are the broad therapeutic area of these proteins; presence of biosimilar versions of monoclonal antibodies at lower prices compared to reference products; numerous biologic drugs underclass monoclonal antibody, follitropin, and erythropoietin going off-patent; and numerous products in the pipeline.



The contract manufacturing segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period.



By type of manufacturing, the biosimilars market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing.The contract manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



CMOs provide cost-saving benefits to companies in terms of facilities, equipment, and labor costs.



Asia is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.



On the basis of region, the biosimilars market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Many Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan have emerged as potential markets for biosimilars.Many emerging economies in the region are also establishing biosimilar pathways.



Moreover, leading market players are outsourcing manufacturing and R&D activities to countries in the Asia Pacific region due to the availability of highly skilled resources at lower costs. In addition to this, the low per capita consumption, rapid growth in economies, trade links, and the rise in medical tourism are accelerating the growth of the Asian market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 70% and Tier 2 – 30%

• By Designation – C-level – 62%, Director-level – 21%, Others – 17%

• By Region – North America – 50%, Europe – 20%, Asia– 30%



The key players in the biosimilars market include Pfizer (US), Sandoz (Germany), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Amgen (US), Biocon (India), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (India), Celltrion (South Korea), and Samsung Biologics



