The Biosurfactants Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027; The potential use of biosurfactants in cancer treatment is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosurfactants market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,512.53 million during the forecast period. The growing demand for personal care products is a key factor driving market growth. This growth is due to the increased use of personal care products such as cosmetics and hair care, skin care, and baby care products. They also help in producing and cleaning foam in shampoos, shower gels, and hair conditioners. Additionally, biosurfactants are mostly used to disperse pigments in lipsticks and makeup. Compatible skin biosurfactants function as emulsifiers, and they stabilize the oil droplets or water in lotions and creams as the skin quickly absorbs these emulsions in sunscreens and cosmetics, but they do not cause a greasy or shiny powder on the surface of the skin. Furthermore, they don't leave a residue of grease on the clothing either. Thus, mild shampoos with biosurfactants are gentle on the skin. It also helps diffuse perfume found in aftershave, toilet water, hair lotion, and shaving cream. Hence, factors such as the rising demand for personal care products are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biosurfactants Market

Biosurfactants market trend - The potential use in cancer treatment

The potential use of biosurfactants in cancer treatment is a major trend in the market. Surface-active substances, which are considered biosurfactants, offer growth potential in the pharmaceutical industry. As cancer is one of the major health risks across the globe, research and development activities are ongoing to identify new biomarkers, drugs, and treatments for this disease. Biosurfactants have proven to be highly effective anticancer and antibacterial agents. Due to its characteristics, such as low toxicity, high efficiency, and biodegradability, it is widely accepted in the pharmaceutical and medical fields. Furthermore, the increasing number of cancer patients and the necessity for safe and nontoxic cancer therapy can significantly promote the growth of the global biosurfactants market. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Data Covered in Biosurfactants market report-

Detailed information on factors including driver details

Market segmentation by Application (Detergents, Cosmetics, Industrial cleaners, Food processing, and Others), Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides and lipoproteins, Surfactin, and Others), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Precise estimation of the biosurfactants market size and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

and changes in consumer behavior Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market vendors

the growth of crowdfunding market vendors A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Biosurfactants market - Company Analysis

The biosurfactants market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. The biosurfactants market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies, including AGAE Technologies LLC, Alfa Chemicals Ltd., Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Biotensidon GmbH, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Jeneil Biotech Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Lion Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, People Against Dirty Holdings Ltd., Saraya Co. Ltd., and TensioGreen Technology Corp.

Company Offerings

AGAE Technologies LLC - The company offers biosurfactants such as petroleum-derived or chemically synthesized surfactants and biologically produced biosurfactants.

The company offers biosurfactants such as petroleum-derived or chemically synthesized surfactants and biologically produced biosurfactants. Alfa Chemicals Ltd. - The company offers biosurfactants such as Alpha-Surf.

The company offers biosurfactants such as Alpha-Surf. Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd. - The company offers biosurfactants such as ACS-Sophor, and BioToLife.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Biosurfactants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,512.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.12 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGAE Technologies LLC, Alfa Chemicals Ltd., Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Biotensidon GmbH, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Jeneil Biotech Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Lion Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, People Against Dirty Holdings Ltd., Saraya Co. Ltd., and TensioGreen Technology Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

