The Bird Bath Launches "Terminal," a New Veterinary Market Intelligence Platform and Practice Database

A searchable, continuously updated dataset and analytics platform helps veterinary operators, investors, and vendors track practice ownership, market trends, and M&A activity across the U.S.

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bird Bath , an animal health information and insights provider, has launched Terminal , a new veterinary market intelligence platform designed to help business-side stakeholders in veterinary medicine access, analyze, and act on industry data in one place.

Terminal is a veterinary market intelligence platform that functions as a structured database of veterinary practices, ownership groups, and industry benchmarks that can be used for market analysis, competitive research, territory planning, and acquisition strategy.

Terminal brings together a live practice map, a directory of consolidators and local groups, and industry-wide trends into a single, interactive system. The dataset covers nearly 37,000 U.S. veterinary practices and over 80 enterprise groups across 50 states and two U.S. territories, with weekly data verification to keep information current.

The platform allows users to search and filter veterinary practices by state, city, ZIP code, or group name, and access detailed records that include parent company, DVM count, contact information, key services, online booking availability, Fear Free or AAHA accreditation, Google and Yelp ratings, estimated revenue, and types of software used. Practices can be saved to a Watchlist to track changes over time, making it easier to monitor acquisition targets or follow specific markets.

Terminal also includes a structured analytics layer that adds context to practice-level data. It tracks consolidation trends, transaction activity, EBITDA multiples, workforce dynamics, telehealth adoption, pricing signals, and public market indicators. Upcoming features include a Chrome Extension that surfaces Terminal data directly when visiting a practice website, and integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, Close, and Monday.

"Each week on The Bird Bath, I report on where capital flows, what technology enables, and how macroforces shape the profession. Terminal brings that intelligence into a live environment where it can support the decisions companies make about where to grow and how to compete," said Ryan Leech, Growth Consultant and Owner of The Bird Bath and First 100. "Having worked across consolidators, software, and with dozens of veterinary startups, I've seen how much time and effort it takes to understand market structures across regions, identify acquisition targets, and benchmark competition. With Terminal, you can instantly find all independent practices in Colorado, see what practice management software (PIMS) practices are using in Florida, or understand how many veterinary hospitals are corporate-owned across the U.S., all from one interactive map."

Terminal is available in several tiers, with pricing starting at $299 per month. Organizations can also join the Data Partner Program, which offers 25% off any tier.

Learn more and request a demo: https://thebirdbath.io/terminal .

About The Bird Bath

The Bird Bath is an animal health information and insights company that delivers a weekly news show and a newsletter covering trends in pet health, webinars and panel discussions on the hottest topics in veterinary medicine, a comprehensive conference calendar, and, most recently, the Terminal – a veterinary market intelligence platform that functions as a structured database of veterinary practices, ownership groups, and industry benchmarks that can be used for market analysis, competitive research, territory planning, and acquisition strategy. Learn more and subscribe: https://thebirdbath.io/ .

About First 100 Consulting

First 100 Consulting is a boutique consulting and recruiting firm focused on the veterinary industry. The team provides market insights and strategic guidance tailored to businesses across the space, from startups to established operators. With experience spanning veterinary medicine, business strategy, and market analysis, First 100 works closely with clients to support growth, improve operations, and navigate an evolving market. Learn more: https://first100.io/ .

Contact information

Ryan Leech

[email protected]

+1 (512) 560-5107

SOURCE The Bird Bath