The BIRD Foundation, in Cooperation With the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Israel Ministry of Public Security, Will Invest $2.3 Million in Three New Projects

The Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation has awarded funding to three homeland security projects between U.S. and Israeli companies selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the Israel Ministry of Public Security (MOPS) and approved by the BIRD Foundation's Board of Governors to advance technologies for homeland security.

In addition to the grants from BIRD, the projects will access private sector funding, boosting the total value for the three projects to approximately $4.8 million.

The three joint projects that received approval are:

Blue White Robotics ( Tel Aviv, Israel ) and Easy Aerial ( Brooklyn, New York ) will develop a multi-mission, multi-type HLS drone command & control capability.

( and ( ) will develop a multi-mission, multi-type HLS drone command & control capability. 3AM Innovations ( Buffalo, New York ) and S.H. Goren Management ( Emek Hefer , Israel) will complete the development of an indoor positioning wearable for First Responders.

( ) and ( , Israel) will complete the development of an indoor positioning wearable for First Responders. Cawamo (Hod Hasharon, Israel) and LiveView Technologies ( Orem, Utah ) will develop a fully turn-key AI based analytics video security solution for remote sites.

Since 2016, DHS S&T and MOPS have partnered to fund technology collaborations between U.S. and Israeli partners that address the homeland security (HLS) needs of both countries and present significant commercial potential. This joint research effort currently supports the development of technologies in the following areas: Advanced First Responder Technologies; Border Protection, including Maritime Security; Cyber Crime; Secure Critical Infrastructure and Public Facilities; Safe and Secure Cities; and Unmanned Aerial Systems.

The BIRD Foundation promotes collaborations between U.S. and Israeli companies in various technological fields for the purpose of joint product development. In addition to providing conditional grants of up to $1 million for approved projects, the Foundation assists by working with companies to identify potential strategic partners and facilitate introductions.

Projects submitted for consideration are reviewed by representatives of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Israel Innovation Authority and experts from the Israel Ministry of Public Security.

"This partnership allows us to find innovative technology solutions for homeland security needs," said DHS S&T Industry Partnerships Director, Ms. Megan Mahle. "We are looking forward to working closely with the awardees on some of the toughest challenges facing our mission today."

Dr. Gad Frishman, Chief Scientist, Israel Ministry of Public Security, said: "The BIRD HLS program enables U.S. and Israeli partnering companies to develop innovative technologies for homeland security. The program contributes to both countries, specifically providing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Israel Ministry of Public Security, with opportunities to develop technologies that can solve current challenges. The approved projects are a result of a comprehensive selection and review process that focuses on innovation, operational needs and the ability to implement the technologies developed."

"Expanding the BIRD portfolio to the broader homeland security mission has been a welcome addition," said Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation. "We are pleased this new cycle helped recruit new companies to the BIRD ecosystem while continuing to build our strong working relationship with DHS and MOPS."

About the BIRD Foundation:

The BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation works to encourage and facilitate cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies in a wide range of technology sectors and offers funding to selected projects. Since the establishment of the BIRD Foundation, $354M has been granted for joint development of innovative technologies and products.

The BIRD Foundation supports projects without receiving any equity or intellectual property rights in the participating companies or in the projects themselves. BIRD funding is repaid as royalties from sales of technology products that were commercialized as a result of BIRD support. The Foundation provides funding of up to 50% of a project's budget, beginning with R&D and ending with the initial stages of sales and marketing. The Foundation shares the risk and does not require repayment if the project fails to reach the sales stage.

