'The Birds And The Bees' Environmental PSA And Social Campaign Debuts Online Today

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Birds and the Bees," an animated environmental PSA, premieres today at birdsandbeespsa.com , accompanied by a nationwide campaign that provides tools to people seeking to make the world a greener place. Starring Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, "Stranger Things"), Academy Award winner Anjelica Huston (Prizzi's Honor, The Addams Family), and Hasan Minhaj ("The Daily Show," "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj"), "The Birds and the Bees" serves as a call-to-arms for environmentally conscious citizens everywhere, with a network of youth ambassadors dubbed The BirdsNest taking part in a social campaign built around sharing their own personal eco-stories while using the #OUTOFTIME hashtag.

"We are all responsible for the health of the planet, and we're motivated to launch this campaign by the knowledge that we are running out of time," said producer John Solomon. "We are citizen activists using the tools we know best, storytelling, to inspire our audience to take action and to elect leaders who share environmental values."

Once they arrive on the "The Birds and the Bees" website, activists are provided with a toolkit highlighting a variety of ways that they can begin their journeys as environmentally conscious citizens passionate about a variety of issues, including living a life free of plastic, reforestation, and saving the world's shrinking bee population. They will also be provided with the opportunity to register to vote, further amplifying their voices.

"The Birds and the Bees" PSA was privately created by a group of concerned citizens as an act of free speech, and is not financially supported by any non-profit or political organization.

Animation studio 6 Point Harness brought "The Birds and the Bees" to life, based on a script by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, who also served as executive producers. Tzudiker and White are the screenwriting team behind the feature Newsies, which was adapted into a highly successful Broadway musical, and also worked on a series of Disney classics, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Tarzan and The Lion King. Additional producers include Nancy Dickenson and Lorraine Gallard, who together produced the films Home of the Brave, One Bad Cat, and Sophie and the Rising Sun, and former Vice President at Walt Disney Imagineering John Solomon. Solomon's other work includes the Burma: It Can't Wait campaign and producing the independent film Moss.

The soundtrack for "The Birds and the Bees" was produced by Hal Willner, a veteran of "Saturday Night Live" who has also produced acclaimed albums for Marianne Faithfull, Lou Reed, Lucinda Williams, and Allen Ginsberg, among others. Film credits include The Million Dollar Hotel, Finding Forrester, Gangs of New York, and Talladega Nights.

