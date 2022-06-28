The Birth of Talking Foods with Personalized Food Embossment

The birth of talking foods is here, and inventor Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates how it is done with a video demonstration of "Food Embossing" at www.embossgourmet.com.

ARVADA, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmet Impressions, Inc. is looking to manufacture their two food embossing tools, The Roller and The Stamper.

The handheld invented gadgets are named for their functioning roles. They happen to be the only patented inventions to enable anyone, anywhere to make foods "talk" (communicate messages). Just about any message, saying, logo or picture of one's desire can be personalized instantaneously as an embossment onto, or an impression into a vast variety of 40+ foods. Pizzas, ice creams, baked goods, deserts, fruits, vegetables, cookies, cheeses, and breads will be speaking, whispering, shouting, cooing, or even communicating in braille, depending upon one's moods, desires and passions. This fun, short video demonstration at www.embossgourmet.com shows how easily, quickly, and efficiently making foods "talk" can be. They are not currently on the market for sale but a Kickstarter campaign for mass production funding is coming soon.

Edible messages, slogans, and even designs are custom personalized by one's choice to the individual which are intended to make a typical boring and dull meal exciting, and can work in conjunction with consumer advertising as well as the restaurant and hospitality industries. The Culinary and Food Advertising industries are about to be revolutionized with a new excitement and fun for all future food embossers and consumers. Signature dishes will be just that, and on everyone's lips...literally.

Gourmet Impressions, Inc is a new company having a line of unique, food embossing, handheld tools underway.

